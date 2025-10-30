Despite what people say, the grass isn't always greener on the other side, as ex-WWE star Enzo Amore learned the hard way after trying to jump ship to Tony Khan's AEW.

During an appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, Amore — who's in a “solid” place — revealed that he reached out to AEW after being released by WWE. They did not sign him, and he is done begging for acceptance.

“AEW is something that I considered,” Amore revealed. “I reached out, [but] they had no interest in [me]. I'm at the point where if it's f**k me, it's f**k you. I mean, what do I care? What, are you going to cancel me? I have nothing to lose, bro. I've already lost everything. I've been dragged through the mud.

“And, you know, when you treat 'em like dirt, they stick like mud, bro. I don't care. If you treat me a certain way, I'll treat you the same way,” he continued.

Whether or not that approach works out for Amore remains to be seen. Currently, he is competing on the independent circuit and is not signed to any promotion, though he did appear at the pre-show of TNA's Slammiversary in July 2025.

Enzo Amore was released by WWE in 2018

Amore had a lengthy run with WWE from 2012 to 2018. However, sexual assault allegations resulted in him being suspended and subsequently fired. He was the reigning Cruiserweight Champion at the time of his release.

After his WWE release, Amore joined Ring of Honor in 2019. He has also appeared in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) and Major League Wrestling (MLW) since his departure, on top of his independent circuit run.

Amore was a two-time Cruiserweight Champion during his WWE tenure. He also had a lengthy partnership with Big Cass, and they stayed a tag team for several years.

Outside of wrestling, Amore is also a rapper. He previously released an album titled Rosemary's Baby Pt. 1: Happy Birthday in 2018. His second album, Born in N.J., was released the following year.