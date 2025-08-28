Following a match against four-time world champion Jon Moxley, AEW star Darby Allin revealed his injury after having a fork put in his ear in a new photo.

TMZ Sports revealed the photo. Allin's ear is bloody in the photo, and there appears to be a hole in his ear as a result of the spot. Somehow, Allin won the bout.

Will AEW's Darby Allin need a hiatus after his gruesome injury?

Some wrestlers would require time off after such an injury. However, Allin. is not one of them. He faced Claudio Castagnoli on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Allin pinned Castagnoli for the win.

Allin is currently in a feud with Moxley. They may be heading for another matchup at All Out on Saturday, September 20, 2025. The seventh iteration of the annual event will take place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Previously, Allin and Moxley teamed up in 2020 to beat Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. They then had a match for the AEW Championship, which Moxley won. Their last singles match took place on September 25, 2024, on Dynamite. Moxley beat Allin on that night.

Throughout his AEW career, Allin has won the TNT Championship twice. He first won the title at Full Gear in November 2020. His reign lasted 186 days before he dropped the belt to Miro, who now goes by Rusev in WWE.

He would later regain the championship in January 2023 in a match against Samoa Joe in his hometown of Seattle, Washington. He also won the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Sting against Starks and Big Bill. Their reign only lasted 25 days. They vacated the titles after Sting's retirement match against the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson).

Additionally, Allin is a two-time Royal Rampage winner. He won the battle royal back-to-back in 2023 and 2024. Those wins earned him title shots for the TNT and AW Championships.

Before his AEW run, Allin wrestled for several promotions, including EVOLVE, Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG). He also had a one-off appearance in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide in 2018.