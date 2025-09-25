One dream opponent for John Cena's WWE farewell tour would be AEW's Adam Copeland, aka Edge, who is in the company's biggest rival.

So, the prospect of seeing Cena vs. Edge one more time seemed impossible until now. During the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Copeland talked with Christian Cage — a fellow former WWE star — about his future. He seemingly left AEW, opening the door for a match against Cena.

“I don't know if I'm gonna come back,” he told Cage.

Cage then told Copeland that he doesn't have a family, so he should “take care” of his. Copeland then ended the segment on a heartwarming note, saying, “You do,” as he extended his hand for a shake.

Adam Copeland says HE'S GOING HOME to take care of his wife Beth after FTR gave her the Spike Piledriver, and doesn't know when he will be back. Christian says he will be here… Adam says he's also family. ❤️

Did Adam Copeland/Edge leave AEW to face John Cena in WWE?

Internet speculation ran wild after this segment. Many fans thought this was Copeland leaving AEW to jump ship back to WWE and face Cena, who has a handful of dates left on his farewell tour.

However, there is a chance Copeland needs time off for something else. On August 8, 2025, Disney+ revealed that Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 was in production. More than likely, the hit show is still filming its third season, and Copeland is a part of the cast. Perhaps he needs to film his scenes as Ares.

Only AEW really knows his contractual situation. More than likely, Copeland is still under contract for the long haul. Fantasy booking him as one of Cena's last matches is fun, though.

If he does go back to WWE, that would be a major moment for Cena's final run. Throughout Cena's farewell tour, he has faced several of his past rivals, like Randy Orton and CM Punk. Edge is one of the only missing pieces.

Previously, Edge left WWE in 2023. His final match took place on the August 18, 2023, edition of Friday Night SmackDown against Sheamus.

That concluded his long career with WWE. Edge made his return after previously retiring due to injuries in 2011. He then had an extended run through 2023 before joining AEW. During his AEW run, he has won the TNT Championship twice.