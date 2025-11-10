Wrestling does not appear to be in the long-term future of released WWE star Tegan Nox, who now goes by Nixon Newell in their competitor, AEW, who will retire soon.

During her recent Twitch livestream (via WrestlePurists), Nox revealed that she would only be wrestling for another year. Earlier in the year, she told her fans that she only had “two years” left in professional wrestling. We're now nearing the end of the first year.

“I told you guys at the beginning of the year, this is my last two years in wrestling,” Nox said. “We’re already a year gone, so I want to have fun this last year.”

Ex-WWE star Tegan Nox's drama with AEW

This comes amid the drama between Newell and AEW. She made her debut for the company on Oct. 25, 2025, alongside Miranda Alize.

However, Newell and Alize reportedly walked out on AEW during an episode of Collision. They claimed — via Fightful — that a “last minute” change was made, shortening their scheduled match to just three minutes.

Article Continues Below

Nox was released by WWE for a second time in Nov. 2025. She then jumped back onto the independent wrestling scene before joining AEW in 2025. Nox had a stint in Attack! Pro Wrestling before signing with AEW.

Her WWE career began in 2017. She spent most of the first four years of her career in NXT, failing to win any championships while in the developmental brand.

She made the jump to the main roster in July 2021. Nox would be released months later in Nov. 2021. A year later, in Dec. 2022, Nox returned, starting an alliance with Liv Morgan.

During her second run, Nox had a brief feud with Becky Lynch, who was the reigning NXT Women's Champion at the time. Nox beat Natalya to earn a championship match against Lynch.

Nox and Natalya then formed a tag team for a brief period. They would unsuccessfully challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship as a team.