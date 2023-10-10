When Tony Khan announced that the 10/11 edition of Dynamite would actually be coming to fans on 10/10 in order to celebrate his 40th birthday – plus, you know, sports – it created the rare revival of the “Tuesday Night Wars,” aka an offshoot of the “Wednesday Night Wars,” when AEW and NXT ran head-to-head in the pursuit of ratings supremacy on a weekly basis.

Now, to TK's credit, all of the smack Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company have talked about AEW being the minor leagues or not being a true challenger for WWE now rings somewhat hollow, as the promotion is booking this particular edition of NXT like, as fans have joked, WrestleMania X/X, with John Cena, Paul Heyman, Asuka, Undertaker – probably – and Cody Rhodes, a man all too familiar with AEW vs. NXT, all on the show, but at the end of the day, none of that really matter; the company that leaves the night with the best ratings number will have some serious bragging right heading into their next media negotiation period, and you'd best believe Khan wants to beat WWE developmental like he has so many times before.

Stopping by The Dan Le Batard Show to help hype up the show, something typically reserved for Premium Live Events and huge shows like Grand Slam, Khan was asked about the backstage incident at All In that led to the eventual firing of CM Punk and how it impacted himself, AEW, and wrestling as a whole. Though Khan admitted he hasn't discussed the matter publically and likely won't, not that discussing a private backstage matter would be “the least of some other wrestling promoter's misdeeds.”

“I have not really gone out and discussed that publicly beyond what I said in Chicago. I had to make a really hard decision after what happened, and I really appreciate all the fans standing by us and support AEW through this. What happened back there was a really hard day for a lot of people. I don't want to make light of it. It was a really challenging circumstance. It was one of the most incredible things I've been through in wrestling. It was a really hard day at the office for a lot of people, and the amazing thing is, we still came through and put a great show out under what were really challenging circumstances. It was important for everybody back there to get it together and have our best show, and we did it,” Tony Khan said via Fightful.

“There are far worse crimes than wrestling promoters than not talking about these kinds of backstage incidents. Believe me. Not talking about this thing would be the least of a wrestling promoter's misdeeds.”

Oh snap, what, or should I say who, on earth could Khan be talking about?

Well, fans didn't have to look far to find out, as, on social media, TK has been on shooting shots at WWE left and right, including sharing a gif of Roderick Strong saying, “Who gives a f**k?!?” when a fan said they wouldn't be watching AEW over NXT. This, understandably, drew all sorts of reactions, including one fan who said that Vince McMahon would never tweet something like that, to which TK fired off the following scorcher in the replies.

“If Sir Vince McMahon said this, it would be the least of his alleged misdeeds,” Tony Khan tweeted.



Well fans, if you wanted a war, you go it, as it's safe to say Khan and company aren't messing around in this the “Rated-R Era.”

If Sir Vince McMahon said this, it would be the least of his alleged misdeeds. #AEWTitleTuesday on TBS

Tuesday #AEWDynamite Tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 10, 2023

Tony Khan debunks the suggestion that AEW is “cold.”

Elsewhere in his appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show, Tony Khan addressed the suggestion that AEW is in the middle of a “cold” period, noting that, between their recent string of high-profile shows and the positive word of mouth online, things are looking good in All Elite land.

“We've really begun to change it. The perception is very strong for AEW worldwide. 44 days ago, we set the all-time record for ticket sales for any wrestling show ever in the history of the planet,” Tony Khan said via Fightful. “We're having a very good year, our pay-per-view numbers are through the roof, and we're going to have a great show tonight on TBS. The fans are behind what we're doing, people are mobilized behind this lineup, I've seen more positive momentum and positive feedback about AEW in the last 24 hours than I have in several weeks, and that's saying a lot because we've had a lot of huge shows in the last several weeks.”

Obviously, AEW isn't drawing the same sized houses as WWE, as there have been random tapings of RAW or SmackDown that have outdrawn less prolific AEW Pay-Per-Views like WrestleDream. Still, to say AEW is cold is somewhat disingenuous, as the promotion is working through some growing pains in front of a worldwide audience while delivering fantastic PPVs in the process.