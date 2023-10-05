When news broke that the October 11th edition of AEW Dynamite would be moved up a day to October 10th in order to correspond with the MLB Playoffs at WrestleDream, everyone was going to be totally normal about it, right? Things weren't going to develop into the old Wednesday Night Wars that Cody Rhodes liked to lean into during his time in Tony Khan's company, and instead, the two companies would just do as they do with normal shows as if nothing had changed.

… yeah, that's not what happened, like, at all.

No, with a chance to put a major feather in their caps ahead of ongoing contract discussions and one of their biggest stars of all time, Adam “Edge” Copeland, set to wrestle his first-ever match on AEW television, the promotion leaned into the decision in the feud in a huge way, booking Paul Heyman, John Cena, Asuka, and even Rhodes to come down to Orlando for one reason or another.

Now, to most fans, this was viewed as nothing more than some good fun, as in the end, fans will get to enjoy two fantastic shows, but some fans couldn't help but notice the irony of Rhodes helping to counterprogram Dynamite after being so critical of Shawn Michaels, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and company doing the same thing when he was an EVP of the company. After sharing a video with a few examples of Rhodes making such complaints, the “American Nightmare” actually fired back on Twitter, noting that he is not, in fact, the “funniest wrestler of all time,” and that he wishes AEW well, even if he'll be competing with one of their matches on Tuesday.

“Not really. I enjoyed my time there,” Cody Rhodes wrote on Twitter. “Always tried to win, poured my heart in soul into the place, helped create and build it. Issue arose and I left. Much love and respect for many of the folks on that team. Wish them well.”

Alright, is Rhodes being a tad disingenuous, or did he miss the point of the initial post? Either way, while fans are interested to hear what he has to say Tuesday night, it will be ironic as you-know-what to see him do so while, say, Bryan Danielson is wrestling Swerve Strickland for the TNT Championship's number one contender spot.

Cody Rhodes explains the biggest mistake he made in AEW.

Speaking of Cody Rhodes' time in AEW, Jeff Jarrett recently discussed the “American Nightmare's” stipulation that he would never again wrestle for the AEW World Championship if he lost to Chris Jericho in their first-ever Pay-Per-View singles match, noting that he thought it was a mistake.

Rhodes, to his credit, had a similar assessment on Out of Character with Ryan Satin back in April of 2022, noting that, had he been older, he wouldn't have made the same call.

“I am just now entering the prime of my career. So, to make political decisions like boxing myself out of winning a world championship, those decisions, in hindsight, were not the correct decisions in what I should have been doing. I’m the best wrestler in the world. I can tell you that without it sounding braggadocious, and it’s simply because this all I do. I train to do it, I live and breathe it, I have a school here with four rings, I treat this like an athlete in the NFL would treat a game. With that in mind, I needed to go and be that, and I wanted to be both. It was too difficult and that’s where I didn’t have the maturity to balance it. It wasn’t a matter of being one of the boys versus not because I’m no longer just one of the boys.

“I love it and wish I could be one, but I’ve been in this position before and been on the other side and in the production meetings and part of the technical production, but I just think it would have served me better later in life when I could look at a show and say, ‘I don’t want to be in the top spot.’ You need that good competition in your locker room, that positive and real competition, and if I can’t be the best wrestler in the world on television because I’m afraid I’m going to offend colleagues because I’m also their boss, that was the situation we were in, and I just played it in the middle. There was only so much of playing it in the middle I could do and now, I’m not in charge of anything other than me and being a pro wrestler. I say I’m the best wrestler in the world, and I felt like it for years. Now, we’re in a situation where I do have to be careful of how I say it because I’m not carrying the belt.”

Fortunately for Rhodes, in WWE, he has no such restraint, and while he likely would be booking himself differently if he were in charge, he's very much in the main event picture. If Rhodes' goal is to become the World Champion, his best chance to do so is on RAW… or maybe SmackDown, if he gets traded.