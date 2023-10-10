AEW and NXT won't just be relying on star-power and loaded cards to try and win the first ratings battle between the two shows in well over two years.

Due to the MLB playoff's preempting AEW Dynamite's usual Wednesday time-slot, the show will air head-to-head against NXT on Tuesday, October 10, prompting both AEW and WWE to load up the cards. However, the loaded shows won't be the only way both shows attempt to take the night as NXT has announced that the first 30-minutes will air commercial free as a way to incentivize and retain viewers. AEW, on the other hand, has already been granted a 10-minute overrun according to Fightful Select, via Cageside Seats, to try and close out Dynamite with strong viewership.

The shows won't be lacking for star-power, either, as some of AEW and WWE's biggest names are slated to appear or wrestle on the shows. NXT has already confirmed appearances by John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Paul Heyman along with a teased appearance by The Undertaker and Asuka taking on Roxanne Perez. AEW Dynamite's lineup will include the in-ring debut of Adam Copeland, Swerve Strickland vs Bryan Danielson, Saraya defending the AEW Women's World Title, and appearances by MJF and Toni Storm.

While the overall viewership for both shows is expected to be relatively strong, the feeling among fans and wrestling media is NXT will take the night given the names already set to appear. NXT's ratings have experienced a significant uptick in recent months as more main roster talent have appeared regularly on the show, the most notable being the current NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Throw names such as John Cena, Paul Heyman, and potentially The Undertaker, and the show is likely to do very well in-spite of competition from Dynamite.

The face-off also comes at a time when both companies are in the middle of negotiations for new TV deals, which are expected to be significant for both companies. WWE has already scored a $1.4 billion deal for Smackdown that will see it move back to the USA network. AEW, by comparison, is rumored to soon be available on Max and an all-encompassing deal has been speculated to be worth roughly $1 billion.