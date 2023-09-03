After announcing on social media that CM Punk, the former AEW World Champion two times over, was released from the promotion in the lead-up to All Out for his actions at All In, Tony Khan took the first few moments of Collision to discuss his decision and why, after everything that has happened over the last year, he decided to hand Phil Brooks his papers now.

“Welcome to AEW Collision. Today, I had to make one of the toughest choices of my professional career. Today, I terminated Phil Brooks, CM Punk, for cause. This stems from a backstage incident at AEW All In last Sunday. The incident was regrettable, and it endangered people backstage. That includes the production staff, the people who help put the show on every week, innocent people who had nothing to do with it. I’ve been going to wrestling shows for over 30 years, I’ve been producing them on this network for nearly four years. Never in all that time have I ever felt until last Sunday that my security, my safety, my life was in danger at a wrestling show. I don’t think anybody should feel that way at work, I don’t think the people I work with should feel that way, and I had to make a very difficult choice today,” Tony Khan said.

“It came at the recommendation of a discipline committee here in AEW, as well as outside legal counsel, who delivered a unanimous recommendation, and I have followed up on that recommendation. I’m sorry to any fans who are upset by this. I’m sorry to anyone who is upset by this. Despite that, we’re gonna have a great show tonight on Collision, and we’re gonna have a great AEW All Out Pay-Per-View tomorrow here in Chicago. Last weekend was the greatest weekend in AEW history, this is the greatest week in AEW history, we’re gonna continue the great momentum here tonight on Collision and tomorrow night on All Out Pay-Per-View.”

Whoa, feared for his life? Now it has been reported that Khan was close to the incident when it happened at Wembley Stadium, and others even noted that Punk charged the CEO and announced his intentions to quit the promotion before being cooled down and wrestling a solid match with Samoa Joe, but was TK really concerned that “The Best in the World” would attack him and put his life in danger? If so, I guess Khan really had no choice but to say goodbye to one of his favorite performers for the sake of his company.