After announcing on social media that CM Punk, the former AEW World Champion two times over, was released from the promotion in the lead-up to All Out for his actions at All In, Tony Khan took the first few moments of Collision to discuss his decision and why, after everything that has happened over the last year, he decided to hand Phil Brooks his papers now.
“It came at the recommendation of a discipline committee here in AEW, as well as outside legal counsel, who delivered a unanimous recommendation, and I have followed up on that recommendation. I’m sorry to any fans who are upset by this. I’m sorry to anyone who is upset by this. Despite that, we’re gonna have a great show tonight on Collision, and we’re gonna have a great AEW All Out Pay-Per-View tomorrow here in Chicago. Last weekend was the greatest weekend in AEW history, this is the greatest week in AEW history, we’re gonna continue the great momentum here tonight on Collision and tomorrow night on All Out Pay-Per-View.”
Whoa, feared for his life? Now it has been reported that Khan was close to the incident when it happened at Wembley Stadium, and others even noted that Punk charged the CEO and announced his intentions to quit the promotion before being cooled down and wrestling a solid match with Samoa Joe, but was TK really concerned that “The Best in the World” would attack him and put his life in danger? If so, I guess Khan really had no choice but to say goodbye to one of his favorite performers for the sake of his company.
AEW GM @TonyKhan opens #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/1UeMHipSsu
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) September 3, 2023