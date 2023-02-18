After watching an early edition of AEW Rampage, wrestling fans tuned in to watch the go-home edition of SmackDown on the day before the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber and were met with a surprise guest in Ariel Helwani, the wrestling/MMA reporter who was booked as a local correspondent for the show. Displeased to see a journalist who interviews performers from all companies making a scripted appearance for WWE, Tony Khan took to Twitter to call Helwani the heck out.

“You’re a fraud Ariel Helwani,”Khan tweeted. “You’re as legitimate of a reporter as Tony Schiavone.”

Wow, first of all, way to hit Schiavone with a random stray for absolutely no reason. Then, it’s pretty interesting to see Khan call out Helwani, as he’s appeared on WWE programming before, as have other journalists in the past for pre-show, post-show, and even mid-show segments.

Fortunately, fans didn’t have to wonder what Helwani thought of the interaction, as between interactions with beer-wielding patrons, he found time to check Twitter and respond.

“Thanks for watching, old friend!” Helwani responded. “Can’t wait for our next chat. (Also, don’t listen to the snowman, Schiavone. You’re a legend in my books.)”

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, a punch back – very interesting. Is Snowman a nickname for Khan? I digress, but what did TK have to say as a response?

“Good luck with the unbiased journalism,” Khan said, in the final tweet of the exchange as of now.



So what did we learn here? Well, either Tony Khan was genuinely annoyed by Ariel Helwani’s appearance, especially after having a frustrating interaction in an interview last fall, or it’s all a work for the fun of wrestling fans; we may never know.

