W. Morrissey wings his way back into an AEW ring

Just when AEW fans didn’t think the excitement for All Out couldn’t get any bigger, Tony Khan pulled a legit 7-footer out of his hat to shake things up significantly.

It all began with an unannounced segment of Dynamite, where The Wingmen took the ring over a commercial break to demand that they get more time one AEW’s flagship home, suggesting the segment could be known as “Wingmen Wednesdays.” Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon talked down to the crowd in a way designed to generate cheap heat from the assembled audience, and it felt like only a matter of time before someone came down to the ring to stop their foolishness.

Music hit, and though it didn’t elicit much of a reaction from the fans in the arena, who followed close behind did, as it was none other than W. Morrissey, the man known as Big Cass back in WWE. Morrissey made quick work of his four-on-one encounter, nailing every performer with a powerful move, and ended the effort once and for all with a delayed chokeslam.

While the crowd initially cheered, their reaction quickly turned to surprise, as none other than Stokely Hathaway came down to the ring, handed Morrissey a card, and exited to the back before Tony Schiavone could get a definitive answer as to what the duo have planned for AEW moving forward.

Now, to pull back the curtain a little bit, Morrissey’s return to AEW shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise; he’s been in a relationship with backstage interviewer Lexy Nair since 2021 and opted to leave Impact Wrestling despite being booked like one of the promotion’s top stars for a reason. But what could the future hold for Morrissey in AEW? Does he have a chance to be a fixture of the championship picture like he did under Scott D’Amore, or will he be yet another ex-WWE guy who complains about his booking a few months from now? Hopefully the next week will provide some clarity either way.

Does W. Morrissey know what’s in store in AEW?

Back in January, Morrissey sat down with the fine folks at the Battleground Podcast to talk about his role in Impact Wrestling and his goals for the 2022 calendar year. He talked about his time in WWE, his reunited team with Nzo, and most importantly of all, his goal in Impact. Read what he had to say via Wrestling News below.

“My number one goal is to become the face of the company. That’s my goal. I was there last year to come in, slowly build to that goal, and make an impact. My goal for this year is to become the face of the company and be ‘the guy.’ That’s a goal that I think I will achieve. I think it’s something I’m extremely capable of.”

Hmm… well, that aged poorly. For those out of the know, Morrissey wrestled his final match for Impact back in May, when he won a tag team match with Bhupinder Gujjar over Raj Singh and Shera and then lost a tag team match with PCO versus Moose and Steve Maclin at the company’s television tapings.

Since then, Morrissey has wrestled just one match, securing a win over Vance Desmond at ASW The Bash in Beckley 2 under the Caz XL name. Folks wondered whether Morrissey would eventually return, or if he was the next former WWE guy to head back to the company under the watchful eye of the man sometimes known as Hunter Hearst Helmsley, or if maybe, just maybe, he was secretly signed to another promotion, and they were just waiting to announce him to the world.

Well, had fans just listened to Morrissey’s interview with the Battleground Podcast, they would have had a pretty good idea where his head was at.

“People out there feel entitled to know everything. I was just watching Tom Brady’s ‘Man in the Arena’ this morning and he talked about that. Everybody feels entitled to know everything going on behind the scenes, what’s going on in people’s personal lives, what’s going on professionally, and how much money people are making. It’s none of their business. So if anybody really hates what I just said, that’s too damn bad. That’s between me, Scott D’Amore, and everybody at Impact, and everybody in my family, and everybody that’s going to be affected by it. In terms of how long I’m there or what I’m making, that’s nobody’s business. That’s just my opinion, but yea, I’m with Impact right now. My goal is to be the face of that company.”

The key takeaway from that statement? Morrissey isn’t looking to announce his intentions and is much more of an “actions speak louder than words” type of guy. Whether he’s in AEW for a week, a season, or until the wheels fall off, fans probably won’t know until it happens. Let’s just hope that whatever is offered lives up to his expectations.