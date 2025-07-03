The Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night for Game 2 of a three-game series, and through five innings, the White Sox were up 4-2. To make matters worse for the Dodgers, third baseman Max Muncy went down with an injury in the top of the sixth inning. There was a play at third base, and Muncy hurt his knee after colliding with the runner.

Max Muncy is down injured holding his knee after a collision making a tag. pic.twitter.com/tMNgCJFbGL — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) July 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Max Muncy did make the out, but he was clearly in a lot of pain and had to exit the game. It's unclear how serious the injury is at this point.

Muncy is having another strong season as he is currently hitting .255 with 13 homers and 55 RBIs with an .838 OPS. Muncy has been with the Dodgers since 2018, and he is one of the most important players on this team. Hopefully the injury is nothing serious and he can return soon. The good news is that it was not a non-contact injury, so there is a good chance that his knee collided with the runner hard and will feel better soon.

The Dodgers took Game 1 of this series against the White Sox 6-1, but they are having a lot more trouble here in Game 2. On the bright side, Clayton Kershaw hit an incredible career milestone as he recorded his 3,000th strikeout. It was a special moment, and now the Dodgers are hoping to get a win.

So far on the season, Max Muncy and the Dodgers have met expectations. They are the defending World Series champs, and they have one of the most loaded rosters that the sport has ever seen. LA is favored to win the World Series this year, and they have been neck and neck with the Detroit Tigers for the best record in baseball. A win on Wednesday would give the Dodgers the best record in the league, but a loss would tie them with Detroit.