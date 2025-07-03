LSU football brings one of the more loaded rosters across the nation. The Tigers annually prove their college football recruiting mettle under Brian Kelly. But enter 2025 in championship-or-bust mode — because changes could arrive.

Kelly is on the hot seat. He's yet to take the Tigers to a New Year's Six bowl and hasn't replicated his previous success from Notre Dame. Kelly acknowledged he and LSU must beat Clemson out the gate.

That game helps fuel the way-too-early predictions for the Tigers.

LSU will avoid another opening letdown

This time Kelly won't pound his fist on the press conference table. Not like the end of last season's USC debacle.

The Clemson contest brings hefty intrigue. Particularly the quarterbacks on display in Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier.

Nussmeier represents the best roster he's been apart of, per his words to On3/Rivals on June 27. LSU reloaded with the nation's best college football transfer portal class per 247Sports and the No. 7 recruiting class for 2025.

There's way too much talent in Louisiana's Death Valley to stumble out the gate.

Garrett Nussmeier will rise as most NFL ready QB in SEC

That includes Arch Manning. The Texas quarterback isn't guaranteed to enter the 2026 draft class.

Nussmeier brings an abundance of talent NFL teams covet. The arm strength catches eyes immediately. He's not afraid to take deep shots. Nussmeier even creates passing lanes under pressure as a scrambler.

But the league will fawn over his toughness. He played through a shoulder injury against Oklahoma and still engineered two scoring drives and tossed three touchdowns.

He brings durability concerns. Some teams may get turned away by his age at 24 — seeking someone younger. But Nussmeier brings the tools to surface as the most NFL-ready QB in a loaded signal-caller SEC class. He's already called a fit for his dad's team the New Orleans Saints.

Aaron Anderson becomes next first round LSU wideout

Throw out the diminutive 5-foot-8 frame. Anderson is one of the nation's most twitchiest players.

The slot wide receiver creates massive separation between himself and his coverage defender. He's explosive off the snap and hits an extra gear in the open field.

Kelly has lauded about Anderson's work ethic and knack for executing the route tree. He raises his first round value by surpassing 1,000-yards this fall.

LSU cracks College Football Playoffs

Again, this roster is stockpiled everywhere. The Tigers are led by a potential top five draft pick, dynamic wide receivers and a somewhat easier schedule even with the SEC slate.

The SEC's CFP teams of 2024 Texas, Tennessee and Georgia aren't on the gauntlet. Florida goes to Death Valley on Sept. 13. Potential high draft pick LaNorris Sellers also has to travel to LSU with South Carolina. Even Texas A&M heads to Baton Rouge. Then LSU doesn't have to worry about the Alabama road trip until Nov. 8.

LSU is predicted to finish 10-2 overall. That mark should be enough to clinch one of the 12 postseason spots. Even if LSU doesn't play for the SEC title. Anything less than a 10-win season could result in swift changes inside the head coach's office.