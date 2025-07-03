Clayton Kershaw added another milestone to his Hall of Fame résumé Wednesday, becoming the 20th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to reach 3,000 career strikeouts. The longtime Dodgers ace recorded the historic K by striking out Chicago White Sox infielder Vinny Capra in the sixth inning.

According to IdeaStream’s Sean Fitzgerald, Kershaw is just the third pitcher to notch all 3,000 strikeouts with a single team, joining an even more exclusive group of franchise legends. The achievement further solidifies Kershaw’s legacy as one of the greatest pitchers of his generation, admired for both consistency and dominance throughout his career.

This story will be updated shortly.

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
May 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) in action against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park.
Max Muncy grabs knee after scary collisionScotty White ·
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing (68) looks on during the second inning against Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium.
3 Dodgers’ prospects who must be untouchable in trade talksRB Hayek ·
image thumbnail
Insane stat highlights Shohei Ohtani’s dominance for DodgersBrayden Haena ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) swings at a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani shows off with home run No. 30 vs. White SoxJosh Davis ·
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) walks back to the dugout following the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto matches MLB career high vs. White SoxJosh Davis ·
Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani (17) throws live batting practice prior to the game against the New York Yankees.
Dodgers reveal latest Shohei Ohtani pitching planMatty Breisch ·