Clayton Kershaw added another milestone to his Hall of Fame résumé Wednesday, becoming the 20th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to reach 3,000 career strikeouts. The longtime Dodgers ace recorded the historic K by striking out Chicago White Sox infielder Vinny Capra in the sixth inning.

DOTTED ON THE OUTER EDGE OF THE PLATE FOR STRIKE THREE ON PITCH 100! HISTORY! MADE!! Kershaw is the 20th in baseball history to reach the marker, only the fourth lefty, and just the third of those 20 to record 3,000 strikeouts with one team. https://t.co/EW3RLEY2lZ pic.twitter.com/IYA7huIVD7 — Sean Fitzgerald (@fitzonsportsbsr) July 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

According to IdeaStream’s Sean Fitzgerald, Kershaw is just the third pitcher to notch all 3,000 strikeouts with a single team, joining an even more exclusive group of franchise legends. The achievement further solidifies Kershaw’s legacy as one of the greatest pitchers of his generation, admired for both consistency and dominance throughout his career.

This story will be updated shortly.