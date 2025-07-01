The Milwaukee Bucks are under a lot of pressure to improve this offseason, and they don't have a ton of assets to help them do so. Ever since their first-round loss to the Indiana Pacers in the playoffs, there has been plenty of buzz about what will happen with star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason.

Despite strong speculation that Antetokounmpo could ask for a trade, things have been pretty quiet on that front throughout the NBA Draft process and the start of free agency on Monday. However, the Bucks aren't out of the woods just yet.

Antetokounmpo is still closely watching the Bucks' situation and their moves this offseason as he decides what is best for his future, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Shams: "It's still wait and see. Giannis Antetokounmpo was open minded about whether his best fit is in Milwaukee or elsewhere. I have not felt a shift from that mentality" That last part is key pic.twitter.com/KPnQZ0frGc — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) July 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It's still wait and see,” Charania said of Antetokounmpo's situation. “Giannis Antetokounmpo is open-minded about whether his best fit is in Milwaukee or elsewhere. I have not felt a shift from that mentality, but we're not even in July yet.”

There have already been a couple of huge trades this offseason, most notably one sending former Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets. The Denver Nuggets also made a deal to acquire Cam Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and a future first-rounder.

Of course, a trade for Antetokounmpo would completely blow that out of the water. Any deal involving a true superstar, a former league MVP and NBA Finals MVP, in his prime would completely shake up the league and require a massive return going back to Milwaukee.

However, it's understandable why someone like Giannis would look at the situation in Milwaukee and wonder what else may be out there for him. At the moment, the Bucks are in no shape to compete for a championship and will likely be without Damian Lillard for all of next season after he tore his Achilles in the playoffs.

Milwaukee got its free agency started by agreeing to a new deal with Gary Trent Jr. to keep him on the team after a couple of very impressive playoff performances. However, there is a chance that it will take even more than that for Giannis to want to stick around.