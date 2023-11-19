After signing on the dotted line to become a member of the AEW roster at Full Gear, Will Ospreay revealed who he'd like to wrestle in 2024.

When Will Ospreay exploded onto the entrance ramp to the thundering tune of “Elevated” at Full Gear, it got AEW fans hyped.

Sure, technically Ospreay remains a member of New Japan Pro Wrestling, at least for now, but Tony Khan won out one of the hottest free agents in the game today, secured the rights to employ arguably the best overall wrestler in the world today, and did it all while WWE wanted him too, which is a nice little feather in the promotion's proverbial cap.

But who does Ospreay want to take a shot at when he takes the ring for the first time as a member of the AEW roster, as opposed to a guest? Well, yours truly asked him that very question at the Full Gear media scrum, and needless to say, the list Ospreay provided is expansive.

“I mean, first thing, right, I wanna work everyone,” Will Ospreay told the media in attendance. “There’s, like, not anyone I can, like, pick up – I mean, of course there is, like Miro I’d love to wrestle, Andrade I’d love to wrestle. I’d love to do the Kenny-Ospreay III. I’d love to do Jay, like I don’t think we really got our singles match over in New Japan, like the defining one , especially because when we did my one, I think we were still trying to find out who we were, we both know who we are now. And obviously like, I’m here for a reason, man. I’m here to go straight to the top. Like, I want MJF. I want that responsibility of being in the ring with him and testing myself because like, for all this time I’ve been on this side of the fence, and I’ve seen- you know what, like we’d always say, like, when you watch him come out, it was like ‘oh, he’s not ready for the main event,’ I went ‘nah, watch,’ and he did it. ‘Nah nah, he’s not a good champion,’ I went, ‘Nah nah, watch,’ and he did it. I keep saying it, man, I love watching MJF. I like the idea. But I wanna see, when he says his catchphrase, I wanna look him in the eye, bruv, ‘Are you a f*cking liar? I think you are, mate.'”

Welp, there you go, folks; Dave Meltzer is probably right, and after running through the AEW roster between February and early August -including a hopeful Omega-Ospreay III – the “Commonwealth Kingpin” will likely get his shot at MJF – or whomever – at All In 2024, when he gets to experience the magic of an 80,000+ capacity crow in the main event of his hometown show. Based on his track record and accomplishments as a member of AEW already, it's safe to say that Ospreay is worthy of the opportunity.

Tony Khan explains how quickly signing Will Ospreay came together.

Later in the Full Gear media scrum, Tony Khan was asked about the process of signing Will Ospreay and how he was able to announce a deal now when he's technically still under contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling until a few weeks after WrestleKingdom.

While Khan didn't get into too much detail about the nuts and bolts of the deal, he made it no secret that Ospreay was a priority and wanted to get a deal done in time to sell some holiday tickets for All In.

“Will Ospreay, he has been talking to me since I got permission from New Japan, which was recent. I asked New Japan, ‘Will, his contract is up, it’s no secret, it will be up early next year. I think it would be great to keep Will in our family.’ Will is such a great professional and a really important start in our galaxy. It means the world to have Will appear in AEW as a guest and the thought that Will could leave our orbit and not be around us. Even more so, the idea that Will could be here all the time. In the limited amount of times Will has been here, he’s made such a huge impact and has been so great. He’s had some of the best matches in the history of AEW in the limited amount of time he’s spent with us and to think what he could accomplish. Also, as I’ve said and can’t stress enough, we’re very focused on Wembley Stadium,” Tony Khan said via Fightful.

“It’s a big priority for me to be able to tell fans before tickets go on sale when I look at attractive things I can tell fans, I want people to know if they buy a ticket, I want you to know that you’re going to see Will Ospreay and he’s going to be with us and there is no uncertainty. That was really important. I actually got that agreement done this week, and it was important to me because the on-sale is coming up, Full Gear is coming up. Will Ospreay signing is a big deal, and I thought it was important to have him at Full Gear and to be able to say and explain that he is going to finish his commitments to New Japan, but he will be with us.”

Could Ospreay have taken things down to the wire, played the field, and ultimately ended up elsewhere? Sure, but in this particular situation, TK needed a big win, had literally millions of dollars on the line with All In 2024‘s pre-sale rapidly approaching, and likely made an offer that was too good for Ospreay and NJPW to pass up.