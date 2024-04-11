After the better part of a week's worth of anticipation, fans of professional wrestling didn't have to wait long to see the big CM Punk AEW All In footage promised by Tony Khan and company on Collision, as before the top of the second hour and all of the excitement that came with it – Mina Shirakawa on Dynamite, anyone? – Nicholas and Matthew Jackson of the Young Bucks did their best Ben Mankowitz to present the footage to the world, though not before they did a little talking about the situation.
Despite Nicholas' willingness to present the footage for what it is, Matthew asked his brother for a little extra context, which the younger, angrier Jackson was more than willing to do.
“AEW, we have a massive Pay-Per-View coming up April 21st, AEW Dynasty. The finals of this tag team tournament is FTR versus the Young Bucks and it got me to think, the last time we wrestled these guys was at all in. I still have some wounds that haven't healed. It kind of opens up those wounds and I feel like this is a perfect time to talk about it right now,” Nicholas Jackson explained.
“It was the biggest show in wrestling history, the biggest shoe we've ever been a part of, the biggest match we were going to be a part of with FTR versus the Youg Bucks, and a lot of fans and a lot of critics said that whoever wins this match will probably coined as the best tag team in the world.”
“Right before that match, Nicholas, there was an incident backstage involving two individuals, one being the ‘Scape Goat' in this entire situation, Jack Perry,” Matthew Jackson revealed. “Now Jack's a loveable kid, also from Southern California just like us. Now that I think about it, he kind of reminds me a lot of us at his age, and somebody once said about Jack if you've got a problem with Jack Perry, chances are you're the problem. The other individual…
“The other individual tried to make this entire show about himself,” Nicholas declared. “As a matter of fact, this individual happens to be good friends with FTR, which got me thinking, maybe FTR were the masterminds behind this entire thing.”
Debating whether or not they can legally make such a serious statement, with the duo noting that it would be incredibly unprofessional to bash someone on such a public forum, Matthew turned his attention to the actual incident, including how it affected their own match at Wembley.
“Now, when we were dealing with the fallout of this incident, I think it's safe to assume and say that we were thrown off of our game; we had to put our EVP caps on, and we had to neglect being professional wrestlers. The locker room was in disarray, there were respectable wrestling journalists that needed answers, we had no time to hydrate, we had no time to even pray,” Matthew revealed.
“So I think if you look in the history books yeah, yeah you're going to see something, you're going to see the FTR guys beat the Young Bucks at All In London but if you were to ask me or anyone else in this room, I think can all agree that there should be a giant asterisk next to that victory. But after opening up all of these wounds while we're talking about this, it's not even the worst part, you'll see in a second, it's short and resembles a High School scrap but I would argue this, not that it's a short incident but the ramifications that came out of the incident. It threatened to take down our biggest show of all time and d**mmit it didn't! ”
“And with that said, Matthew, roll the tape!” Nick Jackson declared.
And just like that, all of the anticipation made way for the main event, which you can watch too below.
The Young Bucks aren't going to let FTR get away with their crimes.
After watching a silent video showing CM Piuk confronting Jack Perry, then swinging at him and attempting an MMA choke that was quickly broken up by Samoa Joe, who isolated the former “Jungle Boy” from the angry 43-year-old grappler, the Young Bucks returned to the screen, revealing that, while they can't do anything to the “Best in the World,” they can make sure FTR doesn't get another easy win over them due to situations outside of their control.
“There you have it, that wasn't the worst part of this entire incident, not even close,” Matthew Jackson noted. “For me, the worst part of this entire thing is creating a wrestling show, naming a wrestling show, filling the building with the most people that have ever witnessed a wrestling show, only to be so distracted by something so stupid that you lose on your big night. And then, at the end, FTR, you have the balls to stick your hands out and ask us to shake your d**n hands.”
“At Dynasty,” Nicholas Jackson adds, “we're not shaking hands with you, p**cks, be ready.”
Welp, there you go, folks; AEW found a way to show off Punk's rather embarrassing interaction as part of their storyline with FTR, making what could have been a rather unexciting match all the more interesting due to the added drama. In the end, even if the online reaction to the reveal is mixed, AEW was surprisingly able to thread the needle and make it work as part of a grander storyline. Bravo.
