Though they haven’t been on AEW programming since they won the AEW World Trios Championships with Kenny Omega at All Out, the Young Bucks kept on keeping on in their time away from the promotion they founded. The duo have been staying in shape, been spending time with their families, even more so now that they don’t have to film BTE, and most importantly of all, have been gearing up to hawk their signature Diadora shoes, which were announced before their suspension but didn’t officially drop until Wednesday, September 28th.

… what? You didn’t know about the Diadoras and now want to pick up one of the 1,200 pairs up for grabs? Well, unfortunately, you, like the Jacksons, might have to hit up the secondary market to “get a taste,” as the shoes sold out almost immediately after they hit the digital Champs Sports marketplace.

Disappointing? If you wanted a pair, most definitely, as the $100 sneaker hasn’t even hit resell markets like GOAT or StockX yet for those unlucky enough to miss the mark, but eventually, you too will be able to pay heavy resale in order to “Be Elite” in a pair of rainbow zebra kicks from a brand unfamiliar to most sneakerheads. In the meantime, Matt Jackson left fans with a message thanking them for their support before the sneakers dropped, which you can read below.

“Over the last 18 years, you guys have supported us and been so great to us, and I can’t wait to see you all very soon,” Jackson told his fans on social media.

Oh snap, did Matt just let it slip that The Bucks will be AEW bound before fans know it? If so, fans are certainly for it.