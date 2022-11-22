Published November 22, 2022

When The Elite emerged from the back at Full Gear for their first appearance in AEW in two and a half months, little pomp and circumstance were spared. The lights went black, the Prudential Center’s video screens filled up with a message, “We are the gears of creation, that turned outside of a machine. The gears that could make this clock tick. We are fathers of the time and of the future. We are the sons of the past. Never governed and built to last. We will carry on. Carry on.” and when the lights turned back on, what played the trio, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks, Nick and Matt Jackson, down to the ring but Kansas’ “Carry on my Wayward Son,” the song the Jacksons wanted to use at AEW’s lone house show, The House Always Wins, and the song that inspired the nickname their short-lived trademark for “The Wayward Sons.”

And yet, somewhat lost in the emergence of the EVPs, their initial in-ring action with Death Triangle, and the near-deafening chants of “F*ck CM Punk” was the presence of Brandon Cutler, who was technically already back in AEW following the backstage Brawl Out after All Out, who came down to the ring with his signature camera to shoot footage of the “Cucamonga Kids,” as Jim Cornette likes to call them. While his addition to the opening shouldn’t have been too surprising, as Cutler has been a part of The Elite’s entourage for years now alongside Don Callis and Michael Nakazawa, his presence got some fans incredibly excited because it meant one thing and one thing only: Being The Elite was filming new material.

That’s right, in addition to the Bucks and Omega being suspended from AEW, their incredibly popular YouTube show, which takes fans behind the proverbial curtain and into the personal lives of The Elite, was put on ice while the company attempted to figure out what went on during the Brawl Out and who was responsible for it. Fans would be without the Merch Freak, without trick shots, and without backstage segments from other members of the AEW roster, like the Dark Order or Best Friends, who have established cult followings for their goofy backstage shenanigans.

Well fear not fans, for it’s Monday, and you know what that means: BTE day. In a little over 30 minutes of action, the Bucks showcase the connective tissue of their Full Gear return, poked fun at the “F*ck CM Punk” chants, and even got candid about what it was like to be away from the company they helped to found.

The Young Bucks bared all about AEW on BTE.

Taking a few minutes out of the fun of Being The Elite to get candid with their fans, The Jacksons detailed what it feels like to be back in AEW, as transcribed by Fightful.

“We’re officially back,” Matt said. “We, however, have been technically back, backstage for a few weeks. Now, we’ve been on-screen, we’re wrestled, we’re back. Being The Elite is back. Everything is back to reality.”

“It didn’t feel like we were officially back until [AEW Full Gear],” Nick said. “We were around for four weeks, but it didn’t feel like it. There was something missing. That something missing was us performing live. We did that, we scratched that itch. We’re back. I’ve had anxiety thinking about it. Didn’t know if I could still perform at a high level.”

Note: technically speaking, that isn’t news news, as Matt Hardy technically let it slip when AEW was in Baltimore, but hey, the sentiment still rings true.

“I was waking up in cold sweats, I haven’t been sleeping,” Matt said. “People don’t understand because we haven’t been able to talk about it. This has been…two of the hardest months of my life. I know for you [Nick] too. Here we are, we got through it, you just never know what’s going to happen until you do it. To hear the support and hear and see how happy a lot of people were to see us, that meant the world to us and Kenny. It felt good. We’re going through the healing process right now. Last night [Full Gear] was a big step to get there. I feel good. We got to come out to a song we grew up listening to with our Dad. A song we almost didn’t get. We didn’t get it until the 11th hour. That was stressful. Getting that, it was the night before, we finally knew. Collectively, it was a crazy time. Now that it’s the end, I can almost sight relief at this point.”

Though some have seemingly turned on The Elite for their involvement in the Brawl Out and others – guess who – have called their match at Full Gear “unwatchable,” in the end, AEW is the house Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks built, and it’s nice to have them back in the building.