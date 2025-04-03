Despite just being in a scary car accident, WWE legend Mick Foley is not going to let it stop him from fulfilling obligations. The WWE Hall of Famer provided fans with an update on social media.

He posted a video on Instagram for his fans. He first thanked them for their well wishes amid the scary incident. Foley also said several wrestlers, such as The Undertaker and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, have reached out.

“I'm gonna be honest, though, I'm banged up. I feel like a truck has run over me,” Foley revealed. “I'm propped up against seven pillows. But looking at that accident and looking at that car, I don't think anyone would predict that the guy in that car would come out of it with soft tissue damage.

“It's pretty — I don't want to say miraculous — but I'm feeling really fortunate right now, and I will not be missing any of my dates. I'll be in Texas this weekend. I'll be traveling to New Mexico, Arizona, of course, onto WrestleMania. Again, I just want to thank everyone. I assure you that it was not an April Fools joke. I'm very grateful, very sore, but thankful for all of you,” he continued.

On April 1, 2025, WWE icon Mick Foley revealed that he was in a car accident. He did say that he was in the hospital at the time of his initial post, but he appeared to be better a day later.

“TOUGH DAY FOR MICK!” Foley's post began. “I have no idea how I am still walking around after this accident. I'm in the hospital now, and I'm sore from my knees to my neck, including a minor concussion.”

The post also featured a picture of the car, which was totaled in the front. He appeared to be posing near a highway where the accident occurred.

As he noted, he will not be missing any of his upcoming appearances. He is doing a meet and greet in Dallas, Texas, at Dallas Vintage Toys on Friday, April 4, 2025. Foley will then travel to other Texas cities like San Angelo, Belton, and Houston before going to New Mexico and Arizona.

After that, his next appearances will be in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the week leading up to WrestleMania 41. This year's WrestleMania emanates from Allegiant Stadium. His last scheduled appearance is on Saturday, April 19, the day of the first night of WrestleMania 41.

By all accounts, it sounds like he is good to go just days after the accident. Hopefully, he is safe while traveling to his upcoming events.