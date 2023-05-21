Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

After Us, a new game coming from the way of Private Division, will be released on next-gen consoles and PC soon. Here are all of the details you need to know about After Us, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

After Us Release Date: May 23, 2023

After Us will be coming out on PC through Steam, Xbox Series X, and PS5 on May 23, 2023. The game is developed by Piccolo Studio and published by Private Division.

After Us Gameplay

After Us is an adventure action platformer that features a vast, surrealistic world seen through Gaia, the Spirit of Life’s eyes. The game offers a very somber look at a world decimated by humans, with the player guiding Gaia’s light throughout the world to discover the causes behind the destruction. In this game, players can revive extinct creatures by salvaging the souls of extinct animals and learning about their final fate. In this emotional journey from the creators of the critically acclaimed Arise: A Simple Story, Gaia is the final hope of the world, and her success is in your hands.

Gaia has various traversal abilities that allows her to evade deadly traps and explore tough terrain. She also has the power to clear the oil that consumes the world, and fight against the Devourers, the agents of extinction.

After Us Story

In this game, players take on the role of Gaia, the Spirit of Life, as they navigate the stunning environment of the world. In After Us, the last of the animals have died, and the MOther has used all of her Life Force to save their souls, now trapped in their vessels. Gaia’s quest is to rescue each of the souls and bring them back to the Mother’s Ark, a process that needs to be done to revive the extinct animals.

From dying forests to the heart of crumbling cities, through the dry seabed and polluted skies, each environment will offer new challenges for Gaia to face and will present her different versions of the Devourers’ wake of destruction as she spreads life and beauty on her path. While the game features a very somber look at a devastated world, Gaia in her journey will not only meet the Devourers, the agents of extinction, but also the agents of progress, love, and hope.

