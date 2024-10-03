In Marvel's Disney+ series Agatha All Along Episode 4, a shakeup to Kathryn Hahn's coven occurs, bringing Aubrey Plaza into the fold to replace Sharon (Debra Jo Rupp).

What goes down?

Warning: Spoilers for Agatha All Along ahead

In the fourth episode of Agatha All Along, the title character has to summon a new witch to replace Sharon. She died at the end of the previous episode due to the poisoned wine the coven drinks. While the others were able to drink an antidote, Sharon did not make it.

Reluctantly, Agatha calls in Rio Vidal (Plaza) to fill Sharon's spot. The coven's trial brings them to a recording studio where they have to perform a ballad together.

Aubrey Plaza's Agatha All ALong character has an emotional scar

A demon appears, and the coven has to escape it. In the end, they narrowly do. During the time in the studio, more of Agatha and Rio's past is explained.

They have a complex relationship, and Rio says that her relationship with Agatha left her with a scar. The rest of the coven is hesitant to believe her.

Rio and Agatha have a heated discussion. Agatha has a soft spot for Teen (Joe Locke), to which Rio reminds her that he is not her child. This is similar to Wanda's story arc in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Remember, in the last episode, it is revealed that Agatha traded her child for the Book of the Damned. The aftermath of the trade still affects her, as her worst fear in the previous episode included a baby chair.

Towards the end of the episode, Teen is in danger. He looks like he is about to die before being saved. When he awakes, he has a conversation with Agatha.

They share a sweet moment, where Agatha tells him, “You don't need to know a person's name to know who they are.” But it eventually turns sour when Teen oversteps his boundaries with a question.

Rachel Goldberg, who directed Episode 3 of Agatha All Along, also directed Episode 4. She will handle the fifth episode as well, allowing her to complete a story arc over a trilogy of episodes.

What is Agatha All Along about?

Agatha All Along is the latest Marvel Disney+ series and is a direct spin-off of WandaVision. It continues the story of the title character, played by Kathryn Hahn, as she and her coven face the trials of the Witches' Road.

Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Debra Jo Rupp, Sasheer Zamata, and Ali Ann also star in the series, which was created by Jac Schaeffer. Schaeffer also directed several episodes, including both of the two-part premiere.

Schaeffer is best known for creating WandaVision. She did not direct any episodes of WandaVision (Matt Shakman directed all nine episodes). However, she did write a few.

Her work with Marvel extends to their movies as well. Schaeffer previously directed TIMER and wrote The Hustle. She received a story credit for the Black Widow solo movie starring Scarlett Johansson.