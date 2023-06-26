Aubrey Plaza is gearing up for her MCU debut in Agatha: Coven of Chaos — the WandaVision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn as the titular witch — and has recently made a bold claim that should excite fans of the franchise.

During an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Plaza called Agatha: Coven of Chaos the “most elevated Marvel material that's out there.”

Calling any sort of MCU project “elevated” is a bold claim — especially as fans of the likes of Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola would likely snuff their nose to those types of statements — but if anyone was going to say that and get away with it, it'd be Plaza.

Aubrey Plaza began her career with small roles in the likes of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Funny People. Her role in Parks and Recreation, which lasted over 100 episodes, put her on the map she has since starred in a variety of roles from raunchy comedies like Dirty Grandpa to dramas like Emily the Criminal (one of 2022's best films).

She would also star in the second season of Mike White's The White Lotus for HBO. In 2023, she got to host SNL and also star in Guy Ritchie's first or two releases, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre. Coming up, she has an undisclosed role in Coppola's Megalopolis.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is an upcoming MCU series for Disney+. WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer returns as the series' lead director and the head writer of the show. Kathryn Hahn will star as Agatha, while Debra Jo Rupp and Patti LuPone are also starring in the series. The series is set to be released sometime in 2024.