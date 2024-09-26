The halfway point of Agatha All Along is nearing on Disney+, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series airs Episode 3 with a bombshell ending. A major death occurs in the latest episode, and here is what went down.

Agatha All Along Episode 3 recap

The third episode of Agatha All Along picks up with the crew now on the Witches’ Road. Amidst the chaos, they approach a beautiful house.

Upon entering, the girls find wine and begin drinking. However, they realize that the wine has an effect on their skin. They begin bloating before the house turns into a house of horrors.

House of horrors

Each witch sees their darkest fears come to life. Whether it is a toxic relationship or their deepest secret, all the witches get shaken by the experience.

Agatha’s (Kathryn Hahn) is the most revealing. In the first episode, it is implied that there is more to her backstory than what meets the eye.

She stops at one point and looks into a deserted bedroom. It appears to be for her child, who is no longer there. What it all means is answered in the form of her nightmare scenario.

The vision sees a baby chair with a book on it. It is later revealed that Agatha traded her child for the Book of the Damned. Whether or not she has remorse over the decision is another thing.

All of the witches narrowly escape their fears. They realize that Agatha is the only one who does not drink the wine. After forcing her to, they realize Sharon (Debra Jo Rupp) has a harsh reaction to it.

Unfortunately, Sharon does not make it and dies at the end of the episode. Down a member of their coven, they will have to call in another witch to fill in for Sharon.

While Sharon’s inclusion in the “party” is initially met with skepticism, the death affects the group. Rest in peace, Sharon.

Ending explained

The ending of Agatha All Along Episode 3 leaves the team in shambles. They are now down a member and have to find a replacement for Sharon. Perhaps that will lead them back to Agatha’s rival, Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza).

Clearly, there is more backstory to be explored with the two. Rio was pivotal in breaking Agatha out of Wanda’s spell. She also promised to come after Agatha with the Salem Seven in the first episode.

Either way, there are still a lot of mysteries to solve and trials to pass. There is also a chance for more connections to WandaVision, the Marvel project that introduced Agatha.

Agatha All Along is the 11th MCU Disney+ series. A direct spin-off of WandaVision, it follows Agatha Harkness three years after the events of its parent series. She forms a coven of witches alongside Teen (Joe Locke), who will have to face the trials of the Witches’ Road.

The series was created by Jac Schaeffer, who created WandaVision. She also directed several episodes, including the two-episode September 18, 2024 premiere.