Age of Empires 2 is not a new game. In fact, it’s almost as old as I am. However, that doesn’t change the fact that it is still one of the best real-time strategy games available. Although the game’s Definitive Edition has been available on PC since 2019, it wasn’t until this year that we got a release on consoles, specifically Xbox. Does the game’s console port do well in translating the PC controls? Or is it still better to plug your mouse and keyboard into your Xbox? Let’s take a look at what critics have to say about the Xbox port of Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, taking a look at their reviews and scores.

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Xbox Review Scores: 87 on Metacritic

Let’s set the record straight. This game is a port of the remastered version of the game. If you are expecting features outside of the accessibility changes they had to make to bring a PC game to the console, you will most likely be disappointed. It’s important to go into this game with the mindset that you are playing the same game, just with different controls. From what I can see, there is no distinct advantage or disadvantage to either version of the game. They’re basically the same game. With that out of the way, let’s go into more detail about what critics say about the game.

Mecraftic aggregated the reviews from 11 critics, with 80 being the lowest and 92 as the highest. The average score was 87, which is 3 points higher than the score of the PC version. Granted, the PC score is an average of 32 scores. However, that doesn’t change the fact that the port still got a pretty high score.

Windows Central, who gave the Xbox port a score of 90, said that “if you’re the kind of person who loves to think strategically and is interested in history then you’ll get sucked into this RTS game. See just why it’s been seen as one of the best strategy games of all time.” They praised the gameplay, the way the controller interface works, the small improvements they introduced, as well as the online multiplayer. They did, however, mention that the unit selection and AI pathfinding are still a bit clunky and tricky.

PC Gamer, on the other hand, gave the game a score of 78. The reviewer sang praises not only of the Xbox port’s refined controls and 4k graphics but also about the changes that the game itself brought to the series. They said that “though its ambitions were similar to its predecessor’s, the attempt to combine real-time strategy with city building and Sid Meir’s Civilization was a lot more successful the second time around. It was also simply a better, richer strategy game.”

DualShockers gave the game a score of 80, again focusing on the game’s excellent transition to Xbox. They mentioned that Age of Empires 2’s gamepad controls were a close second to Frostpunk,’s. They even praised the inclusion of graphics options, something not normally in console games. The game lets players choose graphics presets, turn 3D water on and off, and more. They did however point out that the game might be too simple for first-time players who are looking for a challenge. However, this doesn’t take all that much away. The reviewer said that “this is not a watered-down port to give Microsoft an easy first-party Xbox Game Pass release. It’s the real deal and as feature complete as the PC edition, which is quite an accomplishment.”

The Verge does not give a numerical score in their review of the game. However, their review was praising the game for almost everything. Although they were initially worried about how the controls would turn out, they soon found themselves enjoying it. They praised quite a bit of the accessibility options, such as the automation of resource gathering, as well as the construction wheel that makes things easier to build. Of course, this doesn’t mean that they don’t have problems. Although the controls transferred nicely, they brought up that the UI could have “so much going on”. They also brought up not being able to click the map to quickly go to various places on the map. This led to a delay in response time during combat. Overall, however, they still found the game great.

Is the Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Xbox port worth it?

If you are a huge fan of the Age of Empires series and would like to play a remastered classic, then this game will definitely be worth it. The console controls, as well as the small improvements here and there make for a good experience, especially for those looking for a nostalgia trip. If you, however, are a newcomer to the series, then you will definitely need to think twice. Although the game plays better and looks better than the original, it is still at its core the same game. As mentioned in one of the reviews above, the game may be too simple for those looking for a challenge.

There’s also the matter of nostalgia. Quite a bit of the reviewers who wrote about this game were players who have played the original game before. I’m not saying that their nostalgia is affecting their review of the game. All I’m saying is that without that nostalgia, it might prove difficult for newer players to really get into the game, especially when there are more recent alternatives.

Of course, that’s up to the player to decide. If you are an old-time player, then by all means buy this game. If you are new, and just want to experience a piece of gaming history, then you can also try it out.

That’s it for the Age of Empires 2 Xbox port review and scores. The game is available on Xbox One and Series X|S. For more gaming news from us, check out our gaming news articles.