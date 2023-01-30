Age of Empires II is coming to Xbox, more than 20 years after its first release. Here are the details of the Xbox release of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, from its release date to its gameplay and story.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Xbox Release Date: January 31, 2023

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition comes out on Xbox on January 31, 2023. The Deluxe edition is also available for purchase. It includes the base game, as well as the Lords of the West, Dawn of the Dukes, and the Dynasties of India DLCs.

Age of Empires II Gameplay

Age of Empires II, much like the other games in the series, is a real-time strategy game. Instead of controlling just one character, players take control of a settlement, building it from the ground up. Players must build their territory through four “Ages”, namely the Dark Age, the Feudal Age, the Castle Age, and the Imperial Age. Moving up each stage unlocks new units, structures, and technology.

Players can either go through the game’s campaign or the other available game modes. The most familiar would be the Random Map mode, where players spawn on a randomly generated map, and must win against the enemy. They can do this through military conquest, the construction of Wonders, or by controlling the map’s relics. There is also a Deathmatch mode, which focuses more on combat, and a Regicide mode, where players must defeat the enemy’s monarchs.

Age of Empires II Story

The base Age of Empires II game has five campaigns. Each of these campaigns is based on real-life historical events and characters. The first campaign follows William Wallace in his fight against the English. The second has you take control of Joan of Arc in the French’s fight against the English. The third follows Saladin in his defense of the Holy Land from the incoming Crusaders. Genghis Khan’s invasion and conquest of Eurasia is the main focus of the fourth campaign. Finally, the last campaign follows Barbarossa and his crusade. If you are a big fan of these historical events, then you will enjoy the story this game tells.

