Age of Mythology Retold, the real-time strategy game remake of Age of Mythology, is finally upon us. Re-experience the story of Ajax and his companions built with Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition’s Bang Engine, with new visuals, design, and animations. Here’s everything you need to know about Age of Mythology Retold, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Age of Mythology Retold Release Date: September 4, 2024

Age of Mythology Retold Release Date Trailer

Age of Mythology Retold will have a release date of September 4, 2024, coming out on PC through Steam as well as on the Xbox Series X. The game was developed by World’s Edge and Forgotten Empires and is set to be published by Xbox Game Studios.

As a remastered version of Age of Mythology (originally developed by Ensemble Studios in 2002), the game will see the return of many elements from the original, completely reworked using a new engine, with all units and animations completely redone to align with modern day standards. Not only that, but the original soundtrack will also return with a new symphonic, modernized version.

Age of Mythology Gameplay

Age of Mythology Retold Reveal Trailer

Age of Mythology Retold, just like the original, is a real-time strategy game. Players take control of units from one of the game’s factions, inspired by ancient and classical mythologies. Depending on their faction, players gain access to mythological gods and creatures from the Greek, Norse, Egyptian, and Atlantean pantheons.

Creatures from the different pantheons all vary in power and abilities, and their combat capabilities are further bolstered by the gods’ special abilities as well, which the player can call upon as long as they have enough favor, which is accumulated by constructing the appropriate buildings for the gods.

There are a couple of changes that are made to the gameplay to make Age of Mythology Retold modernized. One example is the ability to cast Myth unit abilities at will. The favor cap of 100 is also removed, with the only limitation for most god abilities coming from cooldowns.

Ways to streamline the game’s economy have also been introduced to the game and for the first time in the Age of Empires franchise. This includes a new Villager Priority system that takes away the need to micromanage every villager at all times. Resource drop site foundations can also now be selected from the resource’s command panel, automatically assigning villagers to it.

Population limit has also been increased, allowing players to have more units at their disposal. The Scenario Editor also makes a return with modernized UI and quality-of-life improvements, such as making it easier for players to find unique and story items more quickly.

Visually, the game also received multiple upgrades, including ray-tracing, UI updates, as well as unique visuals for upgraded myth units. This makes the game much easier to handle, especially for a game with so much variety on its hands.

Overall, Age of Mythology Retold feels like a complete overhaul. While labeled as a remaster by Xbox Game Studios, the game was actually rebuilt from the ground up, using the original only as a reference.

Meanwhile, the game’s expansions, including the Chinese pantheon that comes with the Tale of the Dragon expansion, will be available as post-launch content. Another yet-to-be-revealed and new-to-the-game faction will also be released later on.

As to be expected from these kinds of games, Age of Mythology Retold also has multiplayer game modes, allowing players to compete against each other in friendly skirmishes.

Age of Mythology Story

Age of Mythology Retold All Cutscenes + Story Missions

Age of Mythology Retold’s story follows the same story told in the original twenty years ago. Age of Mythology Retold has over 50 missions in its campaign, taking players throughout the world in Troy, Midgard, and Egypt.

With the players taking control of the Atlanteans, the story tells the campaigns of the Atlantean admiral Arkantos and his son Kastor, as they journey from Atlantis, to Troy, to Egypt, to Midgard, and finally the Underworld, crossing swords not only with creatures from mythology, but also gods themselves.

Building new alliances along the way, players will also get to play as Greek, Trojan, Norse, and Egyptian heroes, as they attempt to assist each faction with their own quests as Arkantos pass by their territories. The 50-mission campaign will challenge players and give them hours’ worth of gameplay to contend in single-player.

It is also expected that the story will continue to develop past the original game’s main plot, as a yet-to-be-announced faction will be added as post-launch content, presumably with its own campaign as well.

