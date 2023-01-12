Detroit Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson came to the Lions with a lot of expectations. If his rookie season is any indication, he certainly can live up to the hype.

Hutchinson and the Lions destroyed narratives in 2022. They finished with a winning season for the first time since 2017. Lions fans and players alike believe their future is as bright as ever.

Hutchinson took a moment to reflect on his impressive rookie season. He tweeted his thoughts following Detroit’s 20-16 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

“So proud of us. My rookie season is one I’ll never forget. Grateful for this team, my family, and everyone who supported us this season. This is just the beginning of an epic journey,” Hutchinson wrote.

Hutchinson finished the 2022 season with 9.5 sacks, leading all rookies. He had 52 total tackles, nine for a loss, and two fumble recoveries. Oh, and he also picked off three passes, including one from Aaron Rodgers.

The Lions got a lot of production out of their rookies, especially along their defensive front seven. Hutchinson and teammate James Houston made history together in a number of ways during the season.

Now, the team looks to improve this offseason and better compete in 2023. Hutchinson is poised to take a step up, along with the rest of Detroit’s impressive rookie class.

The Lions began the season 1-6, and seemed to be down and out. However, they went on an impressive 8-2 stretch in which they beat playoff teams such as the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, and Jacksonville Jaguars. Detroit finished 9-8 and second place in the NFC North.