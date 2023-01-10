By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Detroit Lions finished with a winning record for the first time since 2017. After destroying the Same Old Lions narrative, Detroit right tackle Penei Sewell believes the future is bright in the Motor City.

Sewell, like the many on the Lions, conducted their exit interviews on Monday. Despite the offseason only just beginning, the Oregon product already wants to kick off the 2023 season.

“I just can’t wait for next season, man. This season was cut too short,” Sewell said on Monday. “I feel like there’s way more on the table that we can get. We’re gonna come next year without a doubt.”

Despite finishing with a winning record, the Lions missed the playoffs. They were eliminated shortly before their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers kicked off.

“(The Lions’ future) is as bright as the sun. I believe that with all my heart. I was truly apart of something special,” Sewell continued on Monday.

Lions teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown shared Sewell’s sentiments. The second-year receiver believes Detroit’s locker room, young guns and vets alike, is something extremely special.

“I think we have a pretty special, young group. The older guys too that we have, really, I think helped out the young guys throughout the whole year,” St. Brown said.

The Lions finished 9-8 and have a lot to be excited about over the course of the offseason. In addition to their impressive season, Detroit holds the sixth overall pick by virtue of the Los Angeles Rams. The Lions acquired the pick through the Matthew Stafford trade from two years ago.