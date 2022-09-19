Aidan Hutchinson is the future in Detroit. The Michigan product recorded 3 sacks for the Lions in their 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Hutchinson then made a heartwarming gesture following the impressive performance. The 22-year old defensive end dedicated the Lions’ win to Hudson Gazsi, a young Lions fan who is battling leukemia, per NFL.

“This game is dedicated to Hudson, who is a kid who just got diagnosed with leukemia,” Aidan Hutchinson said. “He’s a big Lions fan, he’s from my area. I sent him a video before the game. He was cheering me on. I’m just happy to have good games to spread causes to kids like that. Just raise a lot of awareness for things like that.”

Aidan Hutchinson is quickly endearing himself to the Lions community. But the fact is that he was always destined to be a Michigan fan-favorite.

Hutchinson was born in Plymouth, Michigan and played his college ball at the University of Michigan. The Lions proceeded to take Aidan Hutchinson with the 2nd overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s already tallied 7 total tackles through the Lions first two games of the season. His 3 sacks on Sunday represented the first sacks of his NFL career. And they are going to lead to many more for Hutchinson down the road.

But Aidan Hutchinson’s gesture for the young Lions fan stands out. Having a star player on your favorite team dedicate a victory to you is special without question.

Hutchinson and the Lions will look for continued success against the Minnesota Vikings next week.