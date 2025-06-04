Trey Hendrickson is one of the biggest names on the NFL trade market. Over the last two seasons, Hendrickson has been one of the best defensive players in the league and will immediately make a team better by being on their roster. His future remains in question, and the latest rumor has the Detroit Lions making a move for the four-time Pro Bowler.

ESPN predicted the scenario in place with the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, and Washington Commanders making a push for Henrickson. Jeremy Fowler predicted the Colts' offer, Dan Graziano did the Bills, Ben Solak the Lions, and Seth Walder predicted the Commanders' offer.

Here is a breakdown of each one from ESPN:

Colts offer: 2026 second-round pick + 2027 fifth-round pick for Hendrickson.

“Why this deal makes sense for both sides: This sort of urgent move from Indy general manager Chris Ballard would solidify the edge of new coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense. Anarumo would gladly reunite with Hendrickson after they spent four seasons together in Cincinnati.”

Bills offer: 2026 second-round pick for Hendrickson.

“Why this deal makes sense for both sides: The Bengals have made it clear they don't want to give away Hendrickson, so I'm not even sure the Bills' (likely late) second-rounder would be enough. But if the Bengals' demands drop, I could see Buffalo pouncing to secure the veteran edge rusher it needs to take down Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs.”

Lions offer: 2026 second-round pick + 2027 fourth-round pick (can become third-rounder with performance conditions) for Hendrickson + 2026 sixth-rounder.

“Why this deal makes sense for both sides: Lions general manager Brad Holmes has acknowledged the fan base wants a secondary edge rusher far more than he does, but I imagine a player of Hendrickson's caliber would change Holmes' calculus slightly. Hendrickson isn't the sort of run defender the Lions might prioritize, yet a pass-rush duo of Aidan Hutchinson and Hendrickson might be the scariest in the NFL.”

Commanders offer: DT JerZhan Newton + 2026 third-round pick + 2027 seventh-round pick for Hendrickson.

“Why this deal makes sense for both sides: Washington is in win-now mode, but Dorance Armstrong is its best edge rusher. Adding Hendrickson, who recorded the second-best pass rush win rate at edge last season (24%), would be a huge boost.”

Verdict: Lions win the offer and receive Hendrickson for the two draft picks. This would be a win-win for both teams. Clearly, the Bengals cannot afford to keep Hendrickson long term, and being able to receive a second-round pick plus a potential third rounder, the Bengals will be able to attempt to replace Hendrickson with a younger player in the upcoming 2o26 draft.

The Lions get Hendrickson to pair with Aidan Hutchinson and improve their stellar defense.