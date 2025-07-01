Mookie Betts' 2025 MLB campaign never got off on the right start, and he is still trying to regain his superstar form. The Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop contracted a stomach virus that forced him to sit out during the Tokyo Series showdown versus the Chicago Cubs in March. He lost a lot of weight and had little time to get his body right before play resumed. Betts has struggled for most of the season and is coming off a particularly brutal June. The man needs to hit the reset button.

And that is what the Dodgers are giving him the chance to do. The three-time World Series champion and 2018 MVP is not in the lineup for Tuesday's home game against the Chicago White Sox, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

LA did not play on Monday, so it is somewhat surprising to see Betts omitted from the batting order. Although they have won three of their last four games the Sox are the worst club in the American League and therefore seem like an ideal punching bag for a scuffling hitter. Naturally, fans are curious about Betts' health. ESPN's Alden Gonzalez had good news to share on that front, though, revealing that the seven-time Silver Slugger Award winner was doing his regular pregame routine on the field.

It is encouraging to know that Mookie Betts is staying ready even though he is not starting. Perhaps, if necessary, fans could see him step into the batter's box later in the game. One would hope that the team tied for the best record in MLB could get by the lowly White Sox at less than full force, but the eight-time All-Star would make for a fine pinch-hitter if things get dicey in Chavez Ravine. Obviously, however, manager Dave Roberts wants to give one of his most talented players an extra break.

Dodgers will trust Betts to get going in second half of season

Betts posted a .241 batting average, .303 on-base percentage, .330 slugging percentage and .633 OPS in what was a ghastly month of baseball for him. He recorded only seven extra-base hits, only one of which was a home run. He his hitting .249 with nine dingers and 41 RBIs this season.

Fortunately, the Dodgers have been cruising along despite Betts' struggles. They lead the San Diego Padres by seven and a half games in the National League West. People focus on the myriad of pitching injuries the reigning champions are enduring right now, but imagine how much better they could be if Betts produces closer to his abundant capabilities.

He will try to make the most of this extended rest and mentally recharge. LA (53-32) and Chicago (28-56) clash at 10:10 p.m. ET.