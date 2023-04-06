Ben Affleck’s Air has been a critical success thus far, sitting pretty with 95% and 98% scores on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and audience on Rotten Tomatoes and is one of the best films of the year. With that said, how much did the film gross during its opening five-day weekend? After all, it’s an Amazon Studios film playing exclusively in theaters before heading to Prime Video on an undisclosed date and a part of an existing franchise (aside from the Affleck-Matt Damon canon).

Air tells the story of Nike’s record-breaking shoe deal with Michael Jordan, who, at the time, was a prodigy coming out of college but had yet to step on an NBA court. Damon and Affleck star as Sonny Vaccaro — the man who pushed for the deal — and Phil Knight — Nike’s co-founder and CEO.

This was a particularly unique case for Amazon Studios, who along with Affleck and Damon’s Artists Equity and Mandalay Pictures, produced the film. While Air will inevitably stream on Prime Video, it was given a full theatrical release and is the first Amazon film to receive one since Late Night in 2019.

It looks like Air grossed $3.2 million — not including preview screenings — on its opening Wednesday. Air is also to take flight to a five-day holiday weekend total of around $16 million. While nothing as gaudy as The Super Mario Bros. Movie‘s opening, considering most of the other offerings in theaters now like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, John Wick: Chapter 4, Scream VI, and Creed III are all a part of long-standing franchises. With a reported budget of $90 million, here’s hoping that Air can leg out and make that back (and then some) to continue giving studios hope that original films can, in fact, be made.

Air is in theaters now.