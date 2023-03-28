Yeah, I’m thinking you won’t be surprised if I told you that John Wick, played by the wonderful Keanu Reeves, is a man of few words. It’d be a hard sell to convince you that the character of John Wick is known for giving Charlie Chaplin-like monologues — in all fairness, his character fits more in line with the likes of Clint Eastwood’s old Western cowboys — but the number of words that Keanu Reeves speaks in the newly released John Wick: Chapter 4, or lack thereof, may surprise you.

Luckily, The Wall Street Journal has our backs and counted every single word of dialogue spoken by Wick in Chapter 4. In a 169-minute film, John Wick speaks a total of 380 words — nearly a third of those are just one word — and 10% of them are used in the film’s trailer. The longest line said by Wick is when he’s speaking to Shimazu Koji (played by Hiroyuki Sanada) and says, “You and I left a good life behind a long time ago, my friend,” according to the same WSJ report.

For reference, in the first John Wick film, he speaks 484 words, according to the WSJ report. That film was just 101 minutes.

But how did we get from a somewhat chatty Baba Yaga to a more muffled Wick? You can thank Keanu Reeves himself for that change. According to director Chad Stahelski, who has directed all of the John Wick films, Reeves “stripped out roughly half the dialogue written for his character in the initial script.”

Whether Wick is talkative or not, Chapter 4 blew the franchise’s record of a $56 million opening weekend with $73 million last week and has already grossed $73.8 million domestically and $137.8 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Chapter 4 is such a success that Lionsgate is now considering a fifth installment in the franchise, according to Lionsgate’s motion picture group chair Joe Drake, who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the possibility of what’s the come.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“There’s a will and there’s an openness. And you can certainly interpret that ending in different ways,” said Drake. “We’re all going to take a tiny rest here and then scratch at ideas about whether there’s a credible way to get into five. But there’s no guarantee.”

So while John Wick: Chapter 5 has yet to officially be greenlit, fans of the franchise will be seeing Keanu Reeves spewing out his one-word-lines pretty soon in the John Wick spin-off film, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in theaters now.