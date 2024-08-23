Nike and Jordan Brand recently collaborated to created an all-new silhouette in the Air Jordan 4 RM; a lifestyle sneaker that features a new take on Michael Jordan's classic Air Jordan 4 model. Since their initial release, they've seen massive success in terms of sales and fans have been awaiting additional releases and colorways added to the roster. Come Fall 2024, we'll see the famed “Black Cat” colorway don the popular new sneaker.

Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Air Jordan 4 RM first came to fruition when famous BMX and street bike athlete Nigel Sylvester collaborated with Jordan to create a biker-friendly Air Jordan model. We've seen Sylvester collaborate with Air Jordan on a number of previous existing silhouettes, but this will be the first time the viral sensation will have his own inspired sneaker.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Black Cat”

The Air Jordan 4 RM features a low-cut version of a typical Air Jordan 4 upper with revamped tooling and materials. Straying from the typical leather uppers seen on an Air Jordan 4, the RM model features a mix of suede and rubber to help the durability of the shoes when worn on a bike. The low cut also crops the classic “wings” and bypasses the enlarged tongue we see on the Jordan 4. The shoes are complete with the classic AJ4 outsole and Nike Air unit in the midsoles.

The “Black Cat” moniker was derived from the original Air Jordan 4 and is used to described sneakers with triple black (all-black) colorways. Since the Black Cat AJ4 has become one of the most popular colorways over recent years, it's only right that we see the edition in the newest Jordan 4 RM. The shoes are complete with white Nike Air branding on the heels, as well as white Jumpman logos on the tongue and insoles. All in all, these are already a must-have for sneakerheads who have grown to love the new model.

While we haven't received word on an official release date, official photos are already out and the shoes are slated to release sometime in Fall 2024. They come with a standard retail tag of $150 and drop on Nike's website and select Nike retailers. You can grab other colorways in full sizing on Nike's website right now, but we'll have to wait a few months to see the “Black Cat” edition drop.

Are you marking your calendar and waiting for these to release?