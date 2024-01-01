Sneakerheads will be treated to these for the first time since 2007.

With the New Year just a day old, Jordan Brand is already gearing up for a massive year in 2024. They're slated to release a plethora of sneakers under their Air Jordan Retro Collection and sneakerheads will see a ton of classic models receive new twists, along with some familiar colorways as well. This upcoming take on the Air Jordan 3 will bring back one of the sneaker's most elusive colorways for the first time since 2007. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Most Air Jordan fans remember the “Black Cat” colorway from the popular Air Jordan 4 silhouette, but many forget that the Air Jordan 3 also donned the popular colorway a year later in 2007.

The triple-black colorway draws it's name from notoriously unlucky black cats. Jordan was also compared to a puma or jaguar with the lethal danger he played with, so the nickname is a perfect moniker for his sneakers. Current pairs are fetching upwards of $400 on the resale market, so fans will be happy to have a chance to grab these for retail for the first time since 2007.

The Air Jordan 3 “Black Cat” Returns Holiday 2024 DETAILS: https://t.co/79xTZGgd0K pic.twitter.com/ule5H636o2 — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) December 27, 2023

Air Jordan 3 'Black Cat' Will Return Holiday 2024 🐈‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/yOIOpsc6cH — DAILY SNKRS STOCK (@DailySnkrsStock) December 26, 2023

There's not much to these sneakers as far as variation is concerned with every corner of the shoe being painted in black. Even the popular contrasting “elephant print” along the toe and heel is draped in all black, giving the shoes a clean, yet hard look at the same time.

No official release date has been set, but we've gotten recent images from Nike and Jordan brand with a slated drop around the 2024 holidays. While the date is still a year away and subject to change, this should shape up to be one of the more hyped releases of 2024 considering they're waiting for the holidays to drop them.

The shoes should be dropping on Nike SNKRS app and will come with a tag of $190. We're still waiting for more details around the release, so make sure to keep up with our Sneakers page for any updates on these.

What do you think of these? Are you still dusting off your old pair from 2007?