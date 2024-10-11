Another classic Air Jordan Retro silhouette has been added to the 2025 release calendar as we'll see one of Michael Jordan's classic sneakers return to shelves. First released in 1990, the shoes were worn by Jordan while leading the Chicago Bulls to their first NBA Championship later that season. Now, fans will have a chance to own the classic sneakers in an iconic colorway come next year.

The Air Jordan 5 was designed by legendary sneaker architect Tinker Hatfield and was made to resemble the fighter planes used by the United States Army in World War II. The sleek, yet durable design has become a favorite among sneakerheads everywhere and the original colorways remain a hot commodity for collectors.

The “Fire Red” classic colorway was released in two iterations, one with a black tongue and one with the classic silver reflective tongue. While we've see the reflective pair make a return over the last few years, the iconic “Black Tongue” pair will see its first retro return since 2013.

Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red”

The Air Jordan 5 returns in its original tooling to the 1990 edition and is set to feature hallmark details like the Nike Air logo on the heel and Jordan's “23” on the side of the shoes. The “Fire Red” colorway is done over a white leather base and features the distinct red color throughout the midsole, sockliner, and Jumpman logo on the tongue. Of course, we'll see the black tongue on these, indicating their return to the OG detailing.

The shoes will also feature the typical Jordan 5 lace locks and will have the classic translucent icy bottoms. The laces are white to match the rest of the shoe, offering a nostalgic take on a sneaker that's been anxiously awaiting its return.

The Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” has yet to receive a specific release date, but they're expected to drop sometime during the fall season in 2024. They're expected to come with a standard retail tag of $210 and should be available through a wide release on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers.

Have you been waiting the last 10 years for these to release again?