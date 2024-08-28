2025 is shaping up to be another milestone year for Jordan Brand as they continue their retro releases for some of the most popular Air Jordan silhouettes of all time. From the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” to the “Metallic” Jordan 5 releases, it was only a matter of time before we saw this classic colorway return for the first time in over a decade. Throwing it back to Space Jam, we'll see the return of the Air Jordan 8 “Bugs Bunny” come 2025.

The Air Jordan 8 was first released in 1993 and came in three original colorways. Right around the same time, Michael Jordan was furthering his partnership with Looney Tunes through the iconic Space Jam movie. One colorway in particular drew resemblance to Bugs Bunny due to its color scheme and ever since, the sneakers became synonymous with the “Air” and the “Hare.”

Air Jordan 8 Retro “Bugs Bunny”

The Air Jordan 8 is one of the most unique and iconic silhouettes within the Jordan numbered line, becoming the first sneaker in the catalogue to feature double straps across the laces of the shoe. The unique art design along the midsole and outsole scream 90's basketball and it's known as one of the most comfortable models within the Jordan series. We're already seeing a return of the ever-popular “Aqua” Jordan 8, so we could see another return of the third original “Playoff” colorway that released in 1997. Still, we'll be seeing this version return for the first time since 2o13.

The “Bugs Bunny” Jordan 8 derives its nickname from the simple, yet effective white and grey color scheme throughout the shoe. They kicks were typically worn by Michael Jordan to match his white Chicago Bulls home uniform, creating a solid synchronicity between the red and black hits seen on the sneakers. The upper is primarily white leather, both smooth and perforated, while the soft heel panel is done in light grey. We see a darker grey along the midsoles accompanying the abstract art design along the heel. The same pattern extends through the outsole, creating the most unique bottom of a Jordan shoe fans have seen up to this point.

Finally, the chenille Jordan Jumpman along the tongue features a hit of deep blue/purple, a further nod to the Looney Tunes universe. The popularity of these skyrocketed in the 1990's when advertisements featured both Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny himself.

The Air Jordan 8 Retro “Bugs Bunny” is set to return during the fall/winter season of 2025 and they should come with the standard retail tag of $210. As with other upcoming Air Jordan retro releases, we should see this one arrive in full family sizing with adjusted pricing as well, expected to drop on Nike SNKRS App. Don't miss out on your chance to restock on one of the most iconic Air Jordan sneakers ever!

