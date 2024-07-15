Sneakerheads everywhere will be rejoicing once again as a classic Air Jordan retro sneaker is returning sometime next year. 2025 is shaping up to be one of the biggest years in Jordan Brand's history as they announce a multitude of highly-anticipated releases and retro updates to their fan-favorite models. Last retroed in 2015, the Air Jordan 8 “Aqua” will return for just the fourth time ever.

Michael Jordan first debuted the “Aqua” colorway of the Air Jordan 8 at the 1993 NBA All-Star Game. The overtime win for the Western Conference made for a memorable exhibition, but for many, the star of the show was the footwear that “His Airness” was rocking. One of the first Jordan sneakers that diverged from the usual Black/Red/White color scheme, the “Aqua” 8s instantly became a cultural hit.

Air Jordan 8 “Aqua”

After its original release in 1993, the Jordan 8 “Aqua” was re-released in 2007 and again in 2015. The unique silhouette of the Jordan 8 as a shoe, coupled with the vibrant and cool-toned change of pace for an Air Jordan, instantly made this a favorite among basketball fans and sneakerheads alike. To this day, it remains a top-tier shoe for any diehard fans of the numbered Jordan line. Now, the shoe will see a retro release while staying true to some of the original tooling that made these a hit in the first place.

First reported by sneaker source @zSneakerHeadz, the “Aqua” Air Jordan 8 was later confirmed for a 2025 release date. The colorway returns in Black/True Red/Iron Grey/Bright Concord/Aquatone. Following prior releases, we'll see a nubuck upper highlighted by the unique crossing double-strap system that became a first for the Air Jordan line. The padding along the ankle and heel is contrasting in grey and the tongue features a multi-colored chenille patch. The beautiful design along the midsole pods and throughout the outsole are where these sneakers derive their name from.

Using a paint splattered technique to give these their “Aqua” moniker, the shoes have remained popular in sneaker culture they've been one of the more sought-after releases since their last drop in 2015. Sneakerheads will be happy to know fresh pairs are on the way as Jordan Brand eyes another wildly successful release.

While no official release date has been confirmed by Jordan Brand, expect to learn more in the coming months as the brand continues to round-out their calendar for the rest of 2024 and into 2025. We should see a formal drop on Nike SNKRS app and while a price hasn't been confirmed, expect these to be in the $190-220 range.

