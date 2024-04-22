Another classic retro Air Jordan sneaker is on the way and fans are already ecstatic about this upcoming release. Seeing its first retro return since 2012, the polarizing Air Jordan 9 will return in the growingly popular “Olive” color palette. Expect these to drop during November 2024 as part of the Jordan holiday releases. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming release dates and breaking content!
Following Michael Jordan's abrupt retirement from the NBA in 1993, Nike made the choice to preserve his Air Jordan sneaker line by releasing the ninth sneaker in his signature collection. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the shoes were inspired by Michael Jordan's global impact on the game, but never actually made it to his feet while playing for the Chicago Bulls. Later in his career, MJ ended up rocking the Air Jordan 9 for the Washington Wizards as the original 1993 release continues to live in sneaker lore.
The Air Jordan 9 released in a “light olive” colorway in 2002 and again in 2012, marking another deviation for Nike and Air Jordan away from the typical black and red Bulls' colors. The shoes have since gone up and down in popularity, recently seeing a rise in demand with warm earth tones becoming popular in fashion. The olive hits over a primarily black silhouette has grown on sneakerheads and is quickly becoming a must-have sneaker for the upcoming Fall season.
The Air Jordan 9 OG “Olive” will be returning Holiday 2024 🫒 pic.twitter.com/z4vNFjpt5q
— KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) December 29, 2023
The Air Jordan 9 “Olive” Returns Holiday 2024 🫒
DETAILS: https://t.co/sncjStMPaN
via @zsneakerheadz + @sneakerfiles pic.twitter.com/kwT2W0dygt
— House of Heat° (@houseofheat) January 1, 2024
The Air Jordan 9 comes as a tough silhouette and is inspired by Michael Jordan's worldwide impact on the game of basketball, detailed in the globe emblem on the heel and various languages written on the outsole. The “olive” colorway comes set with a black synthetic upper and blacked-out midsole and outsole. The iconic light olive shade is seen throughout the full-length mudguard and is set in nubuck. Hits of red are seen completing the logos on the midsole, heel, and tongue. Long before Travis Scott introduced earth tones like these to his Air Jordan's, this pair was far ahead of its time in terms of color-blocking and a balanced palette throughout.
As indicated by sneaker source @zsneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 9 “Olive” will be released on November 16, 2024 just in time for the Fall holidays. The shoes will come in full sizing with a men's retail tag of $210 and will likely be available through Nike SNKRS App. Air Jordan fans have been waiting quite some time for these to retro again, so expect the hype and demand around this release to be high. As always, keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases.
What do you think of these? Will you be restocking your Air Jordan 9 “Olive” with a fresh pair?