Aside from the classic Black/Red colorways on Jordan sneakers that everyone's grown so fondly of, Jordan Brand never hesitated to put together a Carolina Blue color scheme to honor the GOAT's alma mater. Now, for the first time since 2010, Jordan will release the Air Jordan 9 “Powder Blue” in 2024. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content.

Nowadays, Jordan sneakers are constantly drenched in blue and white colorways, along with every other imaginable combination of colors. However, back when Michael Jordan was playing for the Bulls, Jordan sneakers would only release in a handful of Bulls' colors because of the league uniform policies. However, once in a while, Jordan Brand would take a step out and put together something to honor Michael Jordan's North Carolina roots.

In 1994, Michael Jordan famously took a break from basketball to pursue his father's lifelong dream of playing professional baseball. During that time, Michael Jordan was on his ninth signature sneaker, but wasn't tied down to having to wear the sneakers in games. Jordan Brand then released the Air Jordan 9 in a “Powder Blue” colorway, which immediately became a hit with basketball fans and sneakerheads.

The Air Jordan 9 is a tough silhouette, almost resembling a work boot. The hallmark of the shoe is the contrasting midsole, which is seen here in the recognizable Powder Blue. The uppers are a clean, white leather material with black on the tongue and sockliner. A jumpman logo is seen seen the soles and a “23” Jordan logo is feature on the back heel.

The shoes were originally released in 1994 and once retroed (re-released) in 2010. It's fitting that Jordan Brand will be bringing these back in 2024 for their 30th anniversary and it's certainly not a pair you see everyday. They're set to release on March 23, 2023 and will have a price tag of $210. They'll be available in full family sizing and can get purchased on Nike SNKRS app and select Jordan Brand retailers.

What do you think of these – will you be grabbing a pair of these rare Air Jordans?