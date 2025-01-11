In a revealing interview with RG, UFC fighter AJ Cunningham opens up about his transformative journey and newfound determination as he prepares to make waves in the bantamweight division. The Arkansas native's recent relocation to the prestigious Factory X training facility in Colorado marks a pivotal moment in his career, signaling a fresh start and renewed focus.

Cunningham's decision to leave his previous camp was not taken lightly. “I knew right then I had to make a lot of changes,” he explained, reflecting on the move. “Factory X at high altitude has so many great people, so many great names around my weight. I just felt like this was going to be the thing that took me to the next level”.

The impact of this change has been profound, with Cunningham describing Factory X as “heaven on earth.” The gym's intense, goal-oriented atmosphere has provided the perfect environment for his growth. “It's just a bunch of dogs that want to get better, train every day. We're all on the same goal,” he enthused.

Training alongside elite fighters like Yusuf Zalal and Chris Gutierrez has elevated Cunningham's game. He speaks highly of the experience, stating, “I've never been in a more enjoyable place. These guys win. And we're headed by the greatest coach in MMA, and that's Coach Montoya”.

Cunningham's admiration extends to his cousin and fellow UFC fighter, Bryce Mitchell. He considers Mitchell “the best in the world,” praising his relentless work ethic and recent dominant victory over Kron Gracie. Mitchell's success serves as a powerful inspiration for Cunningham, who appreciates his cousin's authenticity and dedication to his roots.

The move to Factory X has also facilitated Cunningham's transition to the bantamweight division. He credits the high-altitude training and lifestyle changes for his improved physique, noting, “When I was back home in Arkansas, I was about 165, 168 pounds walking around. Here at high altitude, there's nothing to eat. I'm walking on 152 pounds, about 5% body fat”.

Cunningham's journey hasn't been without setbacks, but he's using these experiences as fuel for improvement. “I'm patching all my holes,” he explained. “I'm getting the one-on-one attention I need, and they're able to break things down, and for this kid to understand, you know?”[1]

With a renewed sense of purpose and the backing of a world-class training camp, Cunningham is poised to make a significant impact in the UFC bantamweight division. His confidence is palpable as he declares, “I'm ready to fight anybody. I'm ready to fight, man. That's all I can say”[1].

As Cunningham prepares to showcase his enhanced skills and newfound determination, the bantamweight division should take notice. This revitalized fighter, shaped by the crucible of Factory X and inspired by the success of his peers, is ready to leave his mark on the UFC landscape.

Cunningham's story is one of resilience, adaptation, and unwavering dedication to his craft. As he embarks on this new chapter in his career, all eyes will be on the Arkansas native to see if his hard work and strategic move to Factory X will translate into success in the Octagon. With his renewed focus and the support of an elite training environment, AJ Cunningham seems poised to make waves in the competitive world of UFC bantamweight fighting.