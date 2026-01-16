Almost a month after the much-talked-about boxing match between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua, UFC President Dana White has finally broken his silence on it.

On Dec. 19, 2025, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, Joshua humiliated and easily defeated Paul in a sixth-round victory. While Paul held the upper hand until the fourth round, things took a turn after that, and Joshua started dominating, resulting in the YouTuber's crushing defeat. Recently, speaking to Complex News, White claimed that it was “crazy” that the match was even allowed.

“It's crazy that that fight was even allowed to happen. Crazy,” White said. Despite Paul's impressive win-loss record, the 28-year-old's fight against Joshua was a clear mismatch, just based on their experience. Joshua is a former Olympic gold medalist and former two-time heavyweight champion, while Paul has competed in a total of 14 boxing matches. Throughout the match, “The Watford Warrior” landed 48 punches but only received 16 in return.

Further speaking in the interview, White opened up about Paul's future as a boxer. “I mean, I don't know. As long as people keep wanting to pay and watch him fight, I guess he can keep doing it. It's just not what I do. You know what I mean?” White said. “To even comment on it, I think everybody that was involved in that thing should be embarrassed, number one. And number two, it's just not what I am into.”

Following the defeat at the hands of Joshua, Paul suffered a broken jaw and is currently recovering and suspended from fighting.

Joe Rogan fears long-term damage after Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight

Last month, while speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, UFC commentator Joe Rogan voiced his concern over potential long-term damage to boxers as a result of taking such powerful blows.

“You could only take so much. And at a certain…like that one that he got from Joshua, say if you have a punch card, you have so many punches that you can get in your life, which I believe you do. I believe it's a certain number. That one was like 10 punches. That was a lot of concussions in that one punch. That was real damage. If someone's breaking your jaw in two places, the inside of your f***ing head, there's a lot of damage going on in there, too.”