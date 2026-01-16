UFC President Dana White has effectively closed the door on a potential Conor McGregor versus Michael Chandler matchup for the promotion's groundbreaking June 14 fight card at the White House South Lawn, dismissing the bout as yesterday's news. In a recent interview, White characterized the matchup as outdated hype stemming from their 2023 Ultimate Fighter coaching stint, signaling that the UFC has moved beyond that narrative for its most prestigious event to date.

🚨 Dana White says he is NOT interested in booking Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at the UFC White House card 😬 “That was a couple years ago. No.” (via @Complex) pic.twitter.com/Tirsmy5PJA — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 15, 2026

McGregor, never one to remain silent when challenged, fired back on X with defiant posts proclaiming “You can run but you can’t hide. Fact.” reaffirming his readiness to face any opponent the promotion places in front of him. The Irish superstar's social media response underscores his continued hunger and willingness to compete at the highest level, even as White pursues alternative matchups for the historic White House event.

You can run but you can’t hide. Fact. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 15, 2026

Rather than banking on the McGregor-Chandler nostalgia factor, White is strategically pivoting toward another potential mega fight. The UFC President is teasing several marquee possibilities, most notably a potential super fight between former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and middleweight kingpin Alex Pereira. Such a matchup would undoubtedly capture mainstream attention and provide the star power befitting a card hosted at the seat of American political power.

🇺🇸🤯 Dana White is interested in Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira fight at the UFC White House card but is not sure if he can count on it: “That would be a fight, but can I count on Jon Jones? I can’t have Jon Jones doing something bad or pulling out of the White House fight.” 🎥… pic.twitter.com/R24LvtPHSS — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) January 15, 2026

White's calculated approach reflects the enormous stakes surrounding this groundbreaking event. A card held on the White House South Lawn represents an unparalleled promotional opportunity and cultural moment for the UFC. With such visibility comes the need for flawless execution and compelling matchups that transcend typical pay-per-view appeal. The promotion cannot afford drama, injury cancellations, or fighter disputes that might tarnish the occasion.

This shift in direction also signals a broader message from White's office: the UFC is prioritizing proven draws over fights that have passed us, which haven't come to fruition While McGregor remains a global icon capable of generating massive viewership, the timing and context of a McGregor-Chandler booking apparently don't align with White's vision for this singular event.

The coming weeks will reveal whether Jones versus Pereira materializes or if White has other heavyweight championship clashes planned. Regardless, the White House event promises to be a watershed moment for combat sports, and Dana White's meticulous matchmaking demonstrates his understanding of the moment's magnitude.