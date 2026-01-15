UFC Vegas 113 is shaping up as a pivotal night for the bantamweight division, and a big reason is the return of the Basharat brothers to the spotlight at the newly minted Meta APEX. Farid Basharat is already locked in for a high‑stakes matchup against Brazilian contender Jean Matsumoto, a clash that pits two of the most promising young 135ers on the roster against one another. For Farid, this is exactly the kind of matchup that can catapult him from “prospect to watch” into the ranked conversation if he delivers in style.

Matsumoto brings an aggressive, high‑output striking game and has shown he can go three hard rounds while still putting volume on opponents. Farid, by contrast, is the more measured technician: clean footwork, layered entries, and the ability to blend his takedowns behind his jab when the exchanges get too heated on the feet. Over three rounds, that contrast sets up a fascinating question — can Matsumoto’s pressure crack Basharat’s composure, or will Farid systematically pick him apart and mix in timely level changes to bank rounds?

All of that unfolds on a card already anchored by Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira at the top and Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Amir Albazi in a high‑class flyweight co‑main event, giving the Basharat–Matsumoto bout major visibility on a sneaky‑stacked fight night. Add in heavyweight action between Ryan Spann and Rizvan Kuniev plus Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Marc-André Barriault at middleweight, and UFC Vegas 113 has the feel of a card designed to sort out the next wave of contenders.

Javid Basharat, meanwhile, is being lined up for a clash with Said Nurmagomedov that, once finalized, will only further the narrative of the brothers rising together through one of the UFC’s deepest divisions. Stylistically, Javid’s slick, rangy game against Nurmagomedov’s spinning, unpredictable arsenal would be pure matchmaking gold, and the timing makes sense with both hovering right around that dangerous fringe of the rankings. If both Basharats can come out of this Vegas swing with statement wins, UFC Vegas 113 may well be remembered as the night the “Basharat Brothers” became must‑see TV every time their names hit a fight poster.

Confirmed Fights for UFC Vegas 113

Main Card

Mario Bautista vs Vinicius Oliveira – Bantamweight Main Event

Amir Albazi vs Kyoji Horiguchi – Flyweight Co-Main Event

Ryan Spann vs Rizvan Kuniev – Heavyweight

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs Marc-Andre Barriault – Middleweight

Jean Matsumoto vs Farid Basharat – Bantamweight

Uran Satybaldiev vs Julius Walker – Light Heavyweight

Prelims