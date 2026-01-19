Despite no confirmation on his UFC return, Irish fighter Conor McGregor has hinted at a possible contract update with Ultimate Fighting Championship. One of the most popular and well-drawing fighters during his time at the company, McGregor has been out of action since July, 2021.

Recently, appearing on a gaming stream with his son and streamer Caylus, McGregor opened up about his appearance at the upcoming UFC White House card event in June. However, while doing so, he also reflected on UFC's $7.7 billion deal with Paramount and how it inspired him to discuss his own possible new contract “negotiations” with UFC.

“I’m going into negotiations with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in February. I’m very interested to go. They’ve actually got a new deal with Paramount, it’s worth $7.7 billion. So the company has 4xed its profit, and my contract, essentially, is void right now because there’s no more PPV, whereas my contract was based on PPV sales,” McGregor said. “I’m the highest-generating PPV fighter of all time. The PPV system is done, I’m due a new contract. So, we’re going into negotiations in February, and I’m very interested to see how it goes.”

He also opened up about his current routine and preparation for striking a new UFC deal.

“And, what am I doing for it? I'm focusing on what I can control. I'm in the gym, I'm living in the gym, focusing on my health, focusing on my rest. Listening to my coaches, following the game plan. External noise is non-existent to me. I don't absorb it.”

McGregor last fought in Jul. 2021, where he suffered a broken lower tibia against Dustin Poirier. While he was later scheduled to fight Michael Chandler in Jun. 2024, the match was later scrapped. Adding to his ongoing absence, McGregor also found himself at the end of several controversies.