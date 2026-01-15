The MMA world reeled on Wednesday as news broke that Kayla Harrison will miss UFC 324 due to a neck injury requiring immediate surgical intervention. The bantamweight champion underwent surgery to address herniated discs in her neck after consulting with UFC physicians in New York, forcing the postponement of what many consider the greatest women's fight in MMA history.

The matchup between Harrison and Amanda Nunes, expected to be one of the most significant superfights ever contested, will now be rescheduled for a later date in 2026. Harrison's medical team recommended the surgical procedure, and initial reports suggest she could be sidelined for a minimum of six months during her recovery.

The postponement sent shockwaves through the combat sports landscape, forcing the UFC to scramble with less than two weeks until fight night. Rather than scramble for a replacement opponent to face the UFC Hall of Famer Nunes, the promotion made a decisive call: elevate Sean O'Malley versus Song Yadong to the co-main event slot.

The New Order Takes Shape

The UFC 324 main card has been restructured to accommodate the changes. O'Malley, a former UFC bantamweight champion, will headline the co-main event against China's Song Yadong in what the promotion hopes will deliver the fireworks needed on such short notice.

In another significant shift, rising Brazilian flyweight Natalia Silva will step into the spotlight as Rose Namajunas moves up to the main card from the preliminary card, replacing what would have been a featured prelim slot. This change came at the expense of the highly anticipated Umar Nurmagomedov versus Deiveson Figueiredo bantamweight contest, which was relegated back to the preliminary card.

Justin Gaethje versus Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title remains the main event, anchoring a card that now carries significantly different stakes heading into the January 24 Las Vegas showcase.

A Devastating Blow to Women's MMA

The loss of Harrison-Nunes represents a major setback for the women's division. Harrison, a two-time Olympic judo gold medalist, has been dominant since her UFC debut, winning all three of her Octagon outings with two finishing submissions. She claimed the bantamweight title with a second-round submission victory over Julianna Peña in June 2025, setting the stage for the Nunes superfight.

Meanwhile, Nunes—widely regarded as the greatest female fighter in MMA history—was making her long-awaited return after a two-and-a-half-year absence. The 37-year-old Hall of Famer had retired following UFC 289 but stepped back into the arena specifically to challenge for Harrison's title.

For now, both will have to wait. UFC 324 airs live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 24, exclusively on Paramount+, marking the first numbered event under the promotion's new media rights agreement.