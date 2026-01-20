After spending over a decade in WWE, current women's Intercontinental champion Becky Lynch has opened up about a bombshell contract update. Appearing in the recently released Unreal Season 2 on Netflix, Lynch claimed that her current contract could be her final.

Despite parting ways with the promotion in 2024 after her contract expired, Lynch returned at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas and has been a constant addition to the roster since then. Currently wrestling on a new contract, Lynch appeared on Unreal Season 2, where she dropped an unfortunate tease. “This is probably it. This is the final run. This is the final contract.”

Lynch, 38, has been an integral part of elevating the women's roster. A multi-time World champion and the current women's Intercontinental champion, Lynch recently defeated Maxxine Dupri in Belfast, Northern Ireland, to continue her reign.

While Unreal Season 2 shared a glimpse of Lynch's WWE career, this season also covered various other topics such as R-Truth's WWE exit, Seth Rollins' cash-in, and much more.

WWE's Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch address their potential final match

Last month, while speaking in an interview with Ross Tucker, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch opened up and shared their honest answers when asked about their final match.

“Nah, man, not really. I got a lot more years left in the tank, so I’m not sure I’m there just yet. I think often, I guess, about the mortality of my career because I started when I was 17 and now I’m nearly 40 and I’m certainly not going until I’m 60,” Rollins said.

I’m almost closer to the end than the beginning,” Rollins added. “So I think about, I suppose, like the mortality and the fact that it’s winding down. Maybe there’s some urgency to do some things that I haven’t done or contribute in a different way. But, my last match, my last moment, that’s so far away that I haven’t quite got there yet.”

However, Lynch had a short and sharp answer ready, “Nah, not yet.”