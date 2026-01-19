Michael Chiesa's homecoming has finally arrived. After years of competing across the country, the veteran welterweight will step into the Octagon for what promises to be an emotional return to the Pacific Northwest when he faces Carlston Harris at UFC Seattle on March 28 at Climate Pledge Arena. For the Spokane Valley native, this moment represents more than just another fight on the schedule—it's a chance to cement his resurgence in front of a supportive home crowd.

Chiesa enters this matchup riding a three-fight winning streak that has revitalized his career. The 38-year-old “Maverick” secured a unanimous decision victory over Court McGee at UFC Atlanta just months ago, continuing an impressive run that includes stoppage wins against Tony Ferguson and Max Griffin. This momentum is crucial as Chiesa looks to prove he remains a viable contender in the welterweight division, not just a respected analyst at the commentary booth.

Harris, conversely, faces significant pressure to break a troubling two-fight losing streak. The Guyanese welterweight's recent performances have been disappointing, suffering knockout losses to both Khaos Williams and Santiago Ponzinibbio. At 38 years old, Harris finds himself at a career crossroads. While he boasts notable early UFC victories against Impa Kasanganay and Jeremiah Wells, his recent form suggests he's struggling to keep pace with the division's elite. This bout represents a critical juncture—a potential springboard back to respectability or another step toward retirement.

The narrative surrounding this fight is compelling from both angles. Chiesa's three-fight winning streak showcases a legitimate rediscovery of form, whereas Harris desperately needs a signature victory to salvage his momentum. The last time Chiesa competed in Seattle, he was submitted by Jorge Masvidal, adding another layer to his desire for redemption in his home state.

From an analytical perspective, Chiesa's superior recent form and home-state advantage position him favorably. However, don't overlook Harris's ability to land devastating strikes and sneaky submissions—his knockout power and submission game remain a legitimate threat that could derail Chiesa's homecoming narrative in one decisive moment.

