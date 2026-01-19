Gable Steveson has done something no American before him has accomplished — winning Olympic gold in wrestling at just 20 years old. Since transitioning to MMA, the 25-year-old phenom has been even more ruthless, dismantling every opponent in devastating fashion. Now, at Mexico Fight League 3, Steveson enters uncharted waters against “Pandamonio” Lezama, a battle-tested veteran who represents the first real adversity of his fighting career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MFL (@fightmfl)

With a spotless 2-0 record, Steveson hasn't just won his MMA fights — he's obliterated them. Both victories came via knockout, finished in a staggering combined 2:02. Even more impressive, the Jon Jones protégé added a Dirty Boxing victory to his résumé in just 15 seconds, accomplishing three professional fights in a compressed 10-week span. The hype surrounding Steveson isn't manufactured; it's earned through explosive performances that have left analysts scrambling for comparisons.

GABLE STEVESON 13 SECOND KO 😳 Jon Jones loving it 👀 pic.twitter.com/E0YgXNODSn — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 31, 2025

But Mexico won't feel like a tune-up. Lezama arrives as an 11-3 professional with championship pedigree. The Mexican heavyweight successfully defended the Budo Sento Championship title as recently as November 2024, proving he operates at an elite level in his region. What makes Lezama particularly dangerous is his finishing ability—nine of his 11 victories came by stoppage, including five devastating knockouts and four submissions. He's not just experienced; he's proven he can end fights decisively.

This matchup sits at a critical inflection point in Steveson's career arc. His knockout power and wrestling credentials are undeniable, but Lezama represents the first real test against a durable, technical opponent with legitimate championship experience. The Showcenter Complex won't be some anonymized fight gym; it'll be Lezama's backyard, adding another layer of complexity.

For Steveson, a dominant victory cements the narrative of a generational talent progressing naturally through the ranks. A loss or even a narrow win forces a recalibration of expectations. Either way, when Mexico Fight League 3 streams live on YouTube, the MMA world will be watching closely. Steveson came to the sport with extraordinary advantages. Now he proves whether they translate against legitimate opposition.