The UFC has officially entered a new era. Dana White announced on Wednesday that the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas will be rebranded as The Meta Apex following a five-year naming rights partnership with Meta. This marks another significant expansion of the already robust technology collaboration between UFC and Meta's parent company, strengthening the integration of artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and innovative fan engagement tools into the sport's infrastructure.

Under the deal, Meta will secure prominent branding throughout the 25,000-square-foot facility, which serves as the home base for UFC Fight Nights, Dana White's Contender Series, Zuffa Boxing, and UFC BJJ events. The Meta Apex also recently hosted its inaugural Zuffa Boxing card on January 23, demonstrating the facility's versatility in TKO Group Holdings' expanding combat sports ecosystem.

The UFC Apex will now officially be known as The Meta Apex, Dana White just announced. White said they signed a 5-year-deal with Meta for the naming rights to the home of “contender series, some fight nights, Zuffa Boxing and UFC BJJ.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 14, 2026

The timing of this announcement is particularly strategic. The facility is currently undergoing a comprehensive renovation that will expand seating capacity to accommodate up to 1,000 attendees, alongside enhancements to concessions, hospitality, and merchandise offerings. A modernized entrance, lobby, and ticket box office are also being installed as part of the project, expected to be completed later in 2026. These upgrades position the Meta Apex as a state-of-the-art venue ready to showcase cutting-edge technology.

Dana White, who sits on Meta's board of directors, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership's implications for the sport. “Meta is always at the forefront of technology and immersive experiences, and their enhancements will change the way fans view live fights,” White stated. “For the first time ever, fans can come to Meta Apex and experience UFC fights with interactive VR, AI and wearable technology.”

This naming rights deal represents a deepening of the broader UFC-Meta partnership that was first announced in April 2025. That original agreement designated Meta as the official fan technology partner of UFC, with Meta's Threads platform serving as the primary social media destination for UFC community engagement. Meta's branding is prominently featured in the UFC Octagon during broadcasts, and the companies are collaborating on innovations including a new fighter rankings system powered by Meta's artificial intelligence capabilities.

From Meta's perspective, the partnership underscores the company's commitment to immersive sports experiences. “We're thrilled about the future and the opportunity to bring our technology even deeper into UFC, giving fans the chance to immerse themselves in the action in new ways,” said Alex Schultz, Meta's chief marketing officer.

The Meta Apex represents more than a sponsorship—it symbolizes how traditional sports franchises are embracing technology partners to revolutionize fan experience and broadcast production. As the facility completes its renovations and begins hosting events branded with Meta's name, the MMA world will watch closely to see how AI glasses, VR integration, and other technological innovations reshape what it means to attend or watch a UFC event.

​